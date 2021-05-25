6 treats to try at La Mejor de Michoacán

Chamoyada



This sweet, sour and spicy combination of flavors is a must-have when visiting La Mejor. A chamoyada mixes sweet mango sorbet with spicy and sour chamoy and tajin (spicy apricot sauce). The beverage is served in a cup and best enjoyed on a hot day. For those unfamiliar with chamoy, it’s a Mexican condiment made with fruit — such as plum or mango — chilies and lime juice. The vibrant concoction comes in varying degrees of heat.