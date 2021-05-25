6 treats to try at La Mejor de Michoacán

If you’re looking for a cold dessert or refreshing drink to indulge in while the weather is warm, La Mejor de Michoacan is a one-stop shop. The sweet-centric business offers a large menu of frozen treats, snacks and beverages at its two Gainesville locations.
Ice cream
The shop has a wide variety of ice cream flavors to choose from like mango, lime, kiwi, and piña colada. Sweeter options include Reese’s, Fruity Pebbles and Gansito, a Mexican snack cake that includes strawberry-flavored jelly, creme and chocolate. People can eat their ice cream in either a classic cone or cup.
Popsicles
Perfect for a hot day, La Mejor offers popsicles in many flavors. Uncommon options include tequila, rice pudding, currant and tamarind. You can also opt for traditional flavors like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, cookies and cream and coconut.
Chamoyada
This sweet, sour and spicy combination of flavors is a must-have when visiting La Mejor. A chamoyada mixes sweet mango sorbet with spicy and sour chamoy and tajin (spicy apricot sauce). The beverage is served in a cup and best enjoyed on a hot day. For those unfamiliar with chamoy, it’s a Mexican condiment made with fruit — such as plum or mango — chilies and lime juice. The vibrant concoction comes in varying degrees of heat.
Tostilocos
Tostilocos is a classic snack you can find any vendor selling in the streets of Mexico. La Mejor brings it right to Gainesville. The snack comes in a chip bag of your choice — cut open — and filled with cucumber, jicama (root vegetable), pork skin, spicy Valentina sauce, chamoy and lime juice. The crunchy, sour and spicy mix of ingredients is great for eating on the go.
Fresas con crema
This treat, which translates in English to “strawberries with cream,” is a simple, yet tasty food to try at La Mejor. Served in a clear plastic cup, it is filled to the brim with fresh-cut strawberries and cream mixed with sugar. The traditional Mexican dessert is topped generously with whipped cream. It’s a favorite among many of La Mejor’s visitors.
Freshly made juices
What else beats the heat better than a cup of fresh fruit juice? La Mejor offers a wide variety of juice flavors like mixed fruit, pineapple, lime, jamaica, horchata and watermelon. People can choose from small and large sizes. The juices are made fresh in the store every day and are ideal for spring and summer weather.
La Mejor de Michoacán
Where: 403 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville; 1870 Atlanta Highway Suite H, Gainesville
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday
More info: lamejordemichoacan.net