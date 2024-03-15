2 Dog restaurant is temporarily closed. Here’s why Paresh and Dharma Patel, owners of 2 Dog restaurant on Spring Street in Gainesville, reopened the popular eatery on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, with a combination of the classic 2 Dog menu and newly added Indian cuisine. The owners were forced to temporarily close the restaurant shortly after but plan on reopening 2 Dog soon. - photo by Jim Massara If you’ve stopped by 2 Dog restaurant on Spring Street lately, you may have seen a sign on the front door announcing that it was “temporarily closed due to staffing issues.”