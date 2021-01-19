With homeless count canceled, advocates pledge 'to keep going’ to help less fortunate

Knowing the biannual homeless count “was in jeopardy for a couple weeks,” Ninth District Opportunity housing/program planner Mike Fisher said he started working on Plan B: How to keep the issue of homelessness “and the plight of our needy here in the forefront of everything that we do.”



“The street outreach team for Ninth District and all of our partners, we’re going to keep going no matter what,” Fisher said.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced last week that the 2021 point-in-time homeless count, which tries to identify what resources are needed for the sheltered and unsheltered populations around the state, was off due to COVID-19 concerns.

It was set to begin Monday, Jan. 25, and run through Feb. 7.