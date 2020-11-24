Where you can drop off donations for Toys for Tots in Hall County

Everyone could use a little cheer this holiday season, especially children in need.
With Christmas quickly approaching, local businesses, libraries, nonprofits, government agencies and other groups have already set up their Toys for Tots donation bins.
To contribute to this year’s campaign, residents are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys to any of Hall County’s drop-off sites. Toys for Tots will begin picking up collection boxes Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Toys for Tots drop-off sites in Hall County:
(Make sure to check the location’s hours before showing up).
All Eyes Vision Care PC
4965 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 103, Buford
America's Home Place
2144 Hilton Drive, Gainesville
Antioch Baptist Church
Bargain Hunt
250 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Gainesville
Biscuit Barn
3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Boost Mobile
525 Shallowford Road, Suite 103, Gainesville
BrohmTEK
310 Academy St. NW, Gainesville
Camping World RV Sales
Cartridge World
3 Washington Ave. SW, Gainesville
Cavender Auto Sales
Creative Learners Child Development Center
Crossroads Restaurant
5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Crye-Leike Realtors
956 B Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
CSL Plasma
2293 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
CubeSmart
CVS Pharmacy
7395 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Dairy Queen
300 Shallowford Road NW, Gainesville
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen
Dental Care of Flowery Branch
5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Dollar General
Don Brown Automotive
3292 McEver Road, Suite 101, Buford
Downtown Drafts
115 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville
Dr. Charles E Lee III DMD
7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Duncan's Auto Care
East Hall Community Center
3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville
Edward Jones
2551 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
Edward Jones
3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 22, Gainesville
Edward Jones
2197 Dawsonville Highway, Suite C, Gainesville
Edward Jones - Michael Chafin
Falcon Parkway Fitness
4677 Holland Dam Road, Flowery Branch
Fitness 1440
4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Frances Meadows Aquatic Center
154 Community Way, Gainesville
Gainesville Eye Associates
2061 Beverly Road, Gainesville
Gainesville Marina
2145 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Georgia State Patrol Post 6
2000 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Hall County Government Family Health Center
2435 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville
Hall County Library Blackshear Place
2927 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Hall County Library Downtown
Hall County Library Murrayville
4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Hall County Library Spout Springs
6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
HALLCO Community Credit Union — Gainesville
2601 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville
HALLCO Community Credit Union — Oakwood
3560 McEver Road, Suite A, Oakwood
HALLCO Community Credit Union — Flowery Branch
5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Hayes Chrysler
Iron Will Fitness Club
2345 Thompson Mill Road, Buford
JAG's Cafe & Catering
Keller Williams Lanier Partners
631 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
KristiJill Salon
3446 Winder Highway, Suite 502, Flowery Branch
Lanier Federal Credit Union — Oakwood
Lanier Federal Credit Union — Gainesville
1430 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Left Nut Brewing Co.
2100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville
Lemons Dental Braselton
1235 Friendship Road, Suite 200, Braselton
Life South Community Blood Center
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands
7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Maynards at the Corner
7435 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Meeple Madness
7400 Spout Springs Road, Suite 205, Flowery Branch
Memorial Park Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville
Midgard Self Storage
Mulberry Creek Community Center
4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch
Murrayville Pharmacy
5304 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville
National Forestry Service
1755 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville
Nationwide Insurance — Gillespie Family Agency
7108 Williams Road, Flowery Branch
North Hall Community Center
Ollie's Bargain Outlet
3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 160, Gainesville
Orthodontic Care of Georgia
3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Papa Jack's Country Kitchen
7437 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Plato’s Closet
104 Carrington Park Drive, Gainesville
Publix
7334 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Publix
Publix
Publix
1236 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Publix
879 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville
Publix
5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch
Regions Bank
615 Shallowford Road SW, Gainesville
Regions Bank
5205 Cleveland Highway, Clermont
Regions Bank
3312 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Regions Bank
Regions Bank
102 E E Butler Parkway, Gainesville
SCORE Northeast Georgia Mentors
906 Interstate Ridge Drive, Suite E, Gainesville
Singleton Marina
5529 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford
Smoky Springs
940 South Enota Drive, Gainesville
Sosebee and Britt Orthodontics
1640 Jesse Jewell Parkway NE, Gainesville
Sosebee and Britt Orthodontics
Sterling on the Lake
7005 Lake Sterling Blvd., Flowery Branch
Subway
Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
Tattoo Underground Ink
The Cook & Company
3120 Frontage Road, Gainesville
The Tire Barn
1522 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gainesville
Tractor Supply
Waffle House
5536 McEver Road, Flowery Branch
Wild Wings Café
311 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville