Where you can drop off donations for Toys for Tots in Hall County
101620 TOYS 3.jpg
Kristi Graham, Hall County coordinator for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots of Gainesville, inspects an item on Oct. 15, 2020 in a donation box at the warehouse used to store items for the program. - photo by Thomas Hartwell

Everyone could use a little cheer this holiday season, especially children in need. 

With Christmas quickly approaching, local businesses, libraries, nonprofits, government agencies and other groups have already set up their Toys for Tots donation bins.

To contribute to this year’s campaign, residents are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys to any of Hall County’s drop-off sites. Toys for Tots will begin picking up collection boxes Wednesday, Dec. 16. 


Toys for Tots drop-off sites in Hall County:

(Make sure to check the location’s hours before showing up).

All Eyes Vision Care  PC

4965 Lanier Islands Parkway, Suite 103, Buford


America's Home Place

2144 Hilton Drive, Gainesville 


Antioch Baptist Church 

1010 Mill St., Gainesville 


Bargain Hunt  

250 John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway, Gainesville


Biscuit Barn  

3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville


Boost Mobile

525 Shallowford Road, Suite 103, Gainesville


BrohmTEK

310 Academy St. NW, Gainesville


Camping World RV Sales 

4696 Smithson Blvd., Oakwood 



Cartridge World  

3 Washington Ave. SW, Gainesville  

Cavender Auto Sales 

2333 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

Creative Learners Child Development Center 

711 Dorsey St., Gainesville  


Crossroads Restaurant  

5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch

 

Crye-Leike Realtors

956 B Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville


CSL Plasma  

2293 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville 


CubeSmart

2914 Buford Drive, Buford


CVS Pharmacy  

7395 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch 


Dairy Queen  

300 Shallowford Road NW, Gainesville 


Dairy Queen  

3156 Frontage Road, Oakwood


Dairy Queen  

951 Green St., Gainesville 


Dental Care of Flowery Branch  

5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch  


Dollar General 

4621 McEver Road, Oakwood 


Don Brown Automotive

3292 McEver Road, Suite 101, Buford


Downtown Drafts 

115 Bradford St. NE, Gainesville 


Dr. Charles E Lee III DMD  

7380 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch 

Duncan's Auto Care 

3720 McEver Road, Gainesville  


East Hall Community Center 

3911 P Davidson Road, Gainesville 


Edward Jones  

2551 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville


Edward Jones 

3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 22, Gainesville


Edward Jones

2197 Dawsonville Highway, Suite C, Gainesville


Edward Jones - Michael Chafin

439 Green St. NW, Gainesville


Falcon Parkway Fitness

4677 Holland Dam Road, Flowery Branch


Fitness 1440 

4949 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford 


Frances Meadows Aquatic Center 

154 Community Way, Gainesville 


Gainesville Eye Associates 

2061 Beverly Road, Gainesville  


Gainesville Marina 

2145 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville 


Georgia State Patrol Post 6  

2000 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville 


Hall County Government Family Health Center

2435 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville


Hall County Library Blackshear Place

2927 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville 


Hall County Library Downtown

127 Main St., Gainesville  


Hall County Library Murrayville  

4796 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville


Hall County Library Spout Springs 

6488 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch 


HALLCO Community Credit Union — Gainesville

2601 Limestone Parkway, Gainesville 


HALLCO Community Credit Union — Oakwood

3560 McEver Road, Suite A, Oakwood  


HALLCO Community Credit Union — Flowery Branch

5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch  


Hayes Chrysler 

3115 Frontage Road, Oakwood 


Iron Will Fitness Club 

2345 Thompson Mill Road, Buford  


JAG's Cafe & Catering

3008 McEver Road, Gainesville


Keller Williams Lanier Partners

631 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville 


KristiJill Salon 

3446 Winder Highway, Suite 502, Flowery Branch  


Lanier Federal Credit Union — Oakwood

3718 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood  


Lanier Federal Credit Union — Gainesville 

1430 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville 


Left Nut Brewing Co.

2100 Atlanta Highway, Gainesville  


Lemons Dental Braselton

1235 Friendship Road, Suite 200, Braselton



Life South Community Blood Center 

1200 McEver Road, Gainesville  


Margaritaville at Lanier Islands

7650 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford


Maynards at the Corner 

7435 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch  


Meeple Madness 

7400 Spout Springs Road, Suite 205, Flowery Branch  


Memorial Park Funeral Home 

2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville 


Midgard Self Storage 

1405 McEver Road, Gainesville  


Mulberry Creek Community Center 

4491 J M Turk Road, Flowery Branch 


Murrayville Pharmacy 

5304 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville  


National Forestry Service 

1755 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville 


Nationwide Insurance — Gillespie Family Agency 

7108 Williams Road, Flowery Branch


North Hall Community Center 

4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville 


Ollie's Bargain Outlet 

3640 Mundy Mill Road, Suite 160, Gainesville


Orthodontic Care of Georgia

3630 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville 


Papa Jack's Country Kitchen 

7437 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch 


Plato’s Closet 

104 Carrington Park Drive, Gainesville   


Publix 

7334 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch


Publix 

4806 Friendship Road, Buford  


Publix 

3446 Winder Highway, Oakwood  


Publix 

1236 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville  


Publix 

879 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville


Publix 

5900 Spout Springs Road, Flowery Branch  


Regions Bank 

615 Shallowford Road SW, Gainesville  


Regions Bank 

5205 Cleveland Highway, Clermont  


Regions Bank 

3312 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville 


Regions Bank 

3458 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood   


Regions Bank 

102 E E Butler Parkway, Gainesville  


SCORE Northeast Georgia Mentors

906 Interstate Ridge Drive, Suite E, Gainesville


Singleton Marina 

5529 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford   


Smoky Springs 

940 South Enota Drive, Gainesville 


Sosebee and Britt Orthodontics 

1640 Jesse Jewell Parkway NE, Gainesville  


Sosebee and Britt Orthodontics 

4204 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood  


Sterling on the Lake 

7005 Lake Sterling Blvd., Flowery Branch   


Subway 

Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville  


Tattoo Underground Ink 

4316 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood   


The Cook & Company  

3120 Frontage Road, Gainesville  


The Tire Barn 

1522 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Gainesville  


Tractor Supply 

3640 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood   


Waffle House 

5536 McEver Road, Flowery Branch  


Wild Wings Café 

311 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville  


