Where you can donate clothing, furniture and other items during the pandemic now that Goodwill has halted donations

Goodwill of North Georgia may have stopped taking clothing, furniture and item donations, but to many other organizations in Hall County, the need has grown.

Since the pandemic, Family Promise of Hall County, a nonprofit that aids homeless children and their families, has experienced an overwhelming amount of requests for diapers and food.

Lindsey McCamy, the organization’s executive director, said her staff helped 87 children during its monthly diaper dropoff on April 1. In a typical month, they serve around 40-50.

McCamy said Family Promise hasn’t turned down any requests for diapers this month, and offers two packs per person in addition to wipes, when they’re available.

“We had one family tell us how much it meant to have the wipes,” she said. “They were using a washcloth as a wipe and washing it out, but they didn’t have a washer or dryer. They had to hang it outside.”

Family Promise is also accepting donations to help with its rental assistance program. McCamy said 99% of those requests include people who have been laid off from work.

“The people we’ve helped with diapers, food and rental assistance, 98% are families we’ve never seen,” she said. “They’re all new.”

Those who want to drop off non-perishable food, diapers or wipes can do so by visiting Family Promise between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 3606 McEver Road in Oakwood.

Cristina Bennett, family advocate at Gateway Domestic Violence Shelter, said the nonprofit reached its full capacity of 20 residents during the pandemic.

“A lot of people are losing their way of living because they don’t have jobs,” she said. “There are more victims of domestic violence.”

When victims of domestic violence leave the shelter to move into a new home, Gateway provides them with beds, couches, microwaves and other necessary household items. Bennett said the shelter is in need of furniture, which helps give victims a fresh start.

Those who want to make a donation can contact Gateway at 770-539-9080.

Cheshire Adams, volunteer at Good News at Noon, said she recently handed out the shelter’s last pair of women’s sweatpants.

She said the shelter is in need of food, volunteers, and men’s and women’s clothing like socks, underwear, shorts, jeans and T-shirts.

Although the shelter will not turn away any donated clothing, Adams recommends staying away from dressy attire and contributing casual items instead.

“Think of what you’d wear camping,” she said.

Adams asks people who want to contribute items to either drop them off around 10 a.m. or after 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. The shelter is located at 976 Davis St. in Gainesville.

People can schedule a touchless curbside dropoff by calling 770-503-1366.

Other shelters accepting donations:

My Sister’s Place

What: Shelter and ministry for women and mothers with children

Need: Spring and summer clothing for men, women and children

Where: 2480 Martin Luther King Blvd., Unit 4, Gainesville

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact: 770-532-5111

Gainesville City Baptist Rescue Mission

What: Men’s shelter and ministry

Need: Any men’s clothing

Where: 669 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Hours: Anytime

Contact: 678-200-9285