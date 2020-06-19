What some local churches are doing about Vacation Bible School this year

Vacation Bible school looks a little different this year.



While some churches around Gainesville are outright canceling it because of the coronavirus pandemic, others are getting creative.

The Rev. Jeremy Shoulta of First Baptist Church of Gainesville said VBS there will combine online activities and those in packets available from the church. And children may be invited to meet for outdoor lessons.

Jenny Burns, the church’s associate pastor of children’s ministry, said the in-person portions would require social distancing by spacing kids out and keeping them within their age groups. She plans to contact participating families if the church moves forward with those plans.