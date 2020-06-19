What some local churches are doing about Vacation Bible School this year

Vacation Bible school looks a little different this year.
While some churches around Gainesville are outright canceling it because of the coronavirus pandemic, others are getting creative.
The Rev. Jeremy Shoulta of First Baptist Church of Gainesville said VBS there will combine online activities and those in packets available from the church. And children may be invited to meet for outdoor lessons.
Jenny Burns, the church’s associate pastor of children’s ministry, said the in-person portions would require social distancing by spacing kids out and keeping them within their age groups. She plans to contact participating families if the church moves forward with those plans.
“If the numbers (COVID-19 cases) continue to go in the right direction, we hope to do some of the activities together in person,” she said.
The plan currently calls for five weeks of crafts, Bible lessons and other projects for children from pre-K to fifth grade. Burns said parents will begin picking up the free packets, which include all the needed supplies, on Saturday, June 20.
Each Wednesday, starting June 24, the church’s volunteers will post a video on fbcgainesville.org to provide instruction on the week’s activities and recorded readings of Bible stories. Burns said the video will prove especially helpful for children whose parents don’t have time to guide them through the packet.
Because of the nature of the lessons, Burns said people can jump into VBS at their convenience.
Those unable to pick up the packet from the church are encouraged to contact Burns at 404-388-6320 to schedule a delivery.
Diana Simmons, administrative assistant for children at Free Chapel in Gainesville, said kids can join her church’s VBS by visiting freechapel.org/summerxtreme.
Videos will be posted to Free Chapel’s website to guide children through lessons. The activities are divided into two age groups — those under 5 years old and between 6 to 12. The first portion of videos have already been added.
“It will stay in our archives on YouTube and the website,” Simmons said. “They can pick it up anytime during the summer. It’s all online.”
Gainesville First United Methodist Church and Oakwood Baptist Church have canceled VBS this year and opted out of holding online lessons.
Mary Lina Pardue, director of children’s ministry at Gainesville First, said her church surveyed members about starting VBS. She said most were concerned about the risk of meeting in person and didn’t want online lessons.
Pardue said she felt disappointed to call off VBS this summer.
“It’s one of the greatest weeks of the year,” she said. “We plan for it all year. There’s music, videos and all kinds of projects planned for and prepared for. We’ll put those things on hold and have them all ready for next summer.”
The Rev. Brian Evans of Oakwood Baptist Church, said his congregation’s VBS draws in many kids who don’t regularly attend the church. With dozens of children filtering in and out of the building, Evans said preventing them from catching or spreading COVID-19 would be challenging.
“We just feel like we need to be wise and considerate of them and our workers, too,” he said. “We want people to be able to serve in peace.”
Although VBS is canceled this year, Evans said children will still be able to interact with church members during their bus ministry in August.
Each year Oakwood Baptist Church sends several school buses out to neighborhoods to pick up children in low-income households. The kids are then transported to the church for an afternoon Sunday service at 3 p.m., which includes Bible lessons and songs.