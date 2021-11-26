Wellroot Family Services launched two new programs in Hall County. Here’s how they’re supporting child and family welfare

At 150 years old, Wellroot Family Service’s vision is still crystal clear: creating a world where, restored from trauma through Jesus Christ, every child is reared in a loving, compassionate and nurturing environment.



Founded as the United Methodist Children’s Home in 1871, the faith-centered child welfare organization provides support, healing and growth for children, families and young adults connected to Georgia’s foster care system.

According to Wellroot’s CEO Allison Ashe, more than half the children in foster care — 63% nationwide — aren’t there due to abuse, but issues of neglect stemming from poverty, parents holding multiple jobs to make ends meet and/or lack of adult supervision.

“Many times, people think a child is experiencing the foster care system due to neglect, but that isn’t always the case,” Ashe said.

As federal agencies have steered away from group homes and toward foster and in-home care, Ashe said Wellroot has also worked to ensure children are “well rooted and grounded” in loving families.

“We know from research and anecdotally that kids thrive better at home, whenever possible,” Ashe said.

To make this possibility more attainable for at-risk families, the organization has implemented a series of new programs, two of which launched in Gainesville this fall.

Healthy Families America provides in-home, family-focused support to single mothers age 25 and younger who are either uninsured or receiving Medicaid, while Functional Family Therapy focuses on short-term, family-based therapeutic interventions for youth and their families.

In Healthy Families America, a family support specialist walks alongside the family for the first three years of the child’s life, guiding new moms through the public health and school systems, scheduling pediatric appointments, developmental milestones, WIC and other resources tailored to their needs, including parenting classes and, if they are unemployed, vocational training programs.