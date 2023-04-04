‘We cross all borders’: Choices mobile clinic provides pregnancy and STI testing services on the go

Sometimes, one goes to a clinic for expert, non-emergency medical attention. And sometimes, the clinic comes to the patient.
Choices Pregnancy Care Center is a nonprofit Christian medical center that provides ultrasounds, pregnancy testing and sexually transmitted infection testing. With its new 450-square-foot mobile clinic, Choices is now equipped to provide those same services free of charge to patients who either aren’t able to visit one of the brick-and-mortar locations in downtown Gainesville and Flowery Branch or aren’t comfortable doing so due to privacy concerns.
“This full-service mobile clinic goes out into the community and saves people travel time, money and, in a lot of cases, anonymity,” Choices Assistant Director Carole Ausborn said.
According to Choices Executive Director Lee Koz, the goal for the mobile clinic, which was purchased for Choices by Free Chapel,is to reach as many people as possible.
“The mobile clinic will give us greater reach within the community,” Koz said. “Once we got the right people in the room, this happened fast.”
According to Save the Storks, a Colorado-based nonprofit mobile pregnancy and ultrasound provider that tracks data for mobile units like the one Choices has, Choices is on track to provide an above-average amount of services to patients.
Inside, the mobile clinic is equipped with everything the staff needs to do the same work they do at the Choices offices, including two full-size exam rooms and a full-sized ultrasound machine. The exam rooms are completely enclosed for maximum patient privacy.
Since January, the mobile clinic has been hitting the streets of Hall County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
The locations of the mobile unit vary depending on the spaces local businesses, colleges and churches allow them to park. Since January, the clinic has parked at a dozen locations, with more booked through June, according to Ausborn.
Patients do not have to make appointments and can find the various rotating locations of the clinic via the Choices Pregnancy Care Center Facebook page or by calling the Choices Pregnancy Care Center hotline at 770-535-1245.
In most cases, the businesses, churches and schools allow Choices to use the outdoor spaces for free.
“I call them up and tell them who we are and ask if they mind if we come over and talk to them about partnering with us by allowing us to park there two days of the week,” Ausborn explained. “We are self-sufficient and all we need is a 20-by-20 space next to their roadway.”
Businesses are not required to have a particular religious or moral stance when partnering with Choices, Koz said.
“We consider ourselves a non-political organization,” Koz said. “For us, this is about service. We don’t consider this a political issue.”
“Denominations don’t matter,” Ausborn said. “We cross all borders.”
Choices staffers like Steven Littlefield, who holds a commercial driver’s license and is qualified to operate the mobile unit, contribute by wearing multiple hats as the mobile unit driver and male advocate for patients. Along with Littlefield, there are three other staffers that travel aboard the unit, including a registered nurse, ultrasound technician and female patient advocate.
The advocates are there to greet and assist patients when they arrive and, in most cases, help during the initial introduction.
In the future, Choices plans to replace its Flowery Branch brick-and-mortar location with the mobile clinic, according to Koz.
The decision is both financial and strategic, as the mobile clinic can “maximize our operation and reduce costs,” he explained. “We eventually want to get the mobile clinic to a five-day-a-week model.”