‘We cross all borders’: Choices mobile clinic provides pregnancy and STI testing services on the go

“This full-service mobile clinic goes out into the community and saves people travel time, money and, in a lot of cases, anonymity,” Choices Assistant Director Carole Ausborn said.



According to Choices Executive Director Lee Koz, the goal for the mobile clinic, which was purchased for Choices by Free Chapel,is to reach as many people as possible.

“The mobile clinic will give us greater reach within the community,” Koz said. “Once we got the right people in the room, this happened fast.”

According to Save the Storks, a Colorado-based nonprofit mobile pregnancy and ultrasound provider that tracks data for mobile units like the one Choices has, Choices is on track to provide an above-average amount of services to patients.