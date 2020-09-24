Want a sweet treat? First Baptist Church of Gainesville is opening its Bake Shop this weekend instead of annual Emporium

Instead of hosting dozens of craft vendors for its annual Emporium, First Baptist Church of Gainesville is transforming its banquet hall into the FBC Bake Shop.



Located at 751 Green St., the church will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, for the event. The Rev. Jeremy Shoulta said all the proceeds will go toward the congregation’s Ministry of Caring, which provides emergency utility and food assistance to non-church members in need.

Because of the pandemic, Jan Hensley, chairman of the church’s baking committee, said her congregation decided to scale down the Emporium and host the Bake Shop, which is a popular part of the event.