Too many coats in your closet? This organization will give them to veterans experiencing homelessness this winter

Operation Winter Coat Drive
A local campaign is underway to provide winter warmth to veterans experiencing homelessness.
Spearheaded by the Latinos Conservative Organization based in Hall County, the third annual Operation Winter Coat Drive is collecting new and gently used men’s and women’s coats, jackets and other garments, such as gloves, socks and hats.
Donation drop off sites are staged throughout Gainesville at Jackson EMC and Keller Williams Lanier Partners on Dawsonville Highway and Farmers Insurance on Queen City Parkway.
Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 23, when the organization will be distributing the items at the American Legion Post 7. For recipients who don’t have transportation, groups will deliver the coats to them at their campsites, LCO President Art Gallegos Jr. said.
According to Gallegos, the campaign derived from an encounter with a veteran experiencing homelessness about three years ago on the Gainesville square. During their conversation, Gallegos noticed the man’s shoes were worn and his jacket was tattered and insufficient for the elements.
“He really needed a coat — something heavy that was a little bit thicker,” Gallegos said.
That year, LCO launched a shoe drive, soliciting partnerships from local churches, businesses and organizations to expand the initiative into the Operation Winter Coat Drive it is today.
From its humble beginnings with a single donation site, last year’s campaign garnered more than 400 winter coats and clothing items — a goal the organization is hopeful to surpass this holiday season.
“I’ve always been a firm believer that we are blessed to bless others,” Gallegos said. “This is a great opportunity to give back to our veterans who have given so much. They’ve given so much, and they expect so little. This is the time of year to give back; let’s seize that moment.”
LCO spearheads a number of other community initiatives throughout the year, including food drives, city cleanups in partnership with Keep Hall Beautiful, business entrepreneurship and networking events, English as a second language and citizenship classes.
“We are not just a political group; we are more of a community engagement organization where we get involved directly with our community. Yes, we are a Latino organization, but we work with all sorts of communities and cultures that come in and partner up with our city.”
For more information on Operation Winter Coat Drive, contact info@latinosconservative.com or 678-614-5011, or visit the organization’s website at latinosconservative.com.