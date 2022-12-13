Too many coats in your closet? This organization will give them to veterans experiencing homelessness this winter

A local campaign is underway to provide winter warmth to veterans experiencing homelessness.



Spearheaded by the Latinos Conservative Organization based in Hall County, the third annual Operation Winter Coat Drive is collecting new and gently used men’s and women’s coats, jackets and other garments, such as gloves, socks and hats.

Donation drop off sites are staged throughout Gainesville at Jackson EMC and Keller Williams Lanier Partners on Dawsonville Highway and Farmers Insurance on Queen City Parkway.



Drop off hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday through Dec. 23, when the organization will be distributing the items at the American Legion Post 7. For recipients who don’t have transportation, groups will deliver the coats to them at their campsites, LCO President Art Gallegos Jr. said.

According to Gallegos, the campaign derived from an encounter with a veteran experiencing homelessness about three years ago on the Gainesville square. During their conversation, Gallegos noticed the man’s shoes were worn and his jacket was tattered and insufficient for the elements.

“He really needed a coat — something heavy that was a little bit thicker,” Gallegos said.

That year, LCO launched a shoe drive, soliciting partnerships from local churches, businesses and organizations to expand the initiative into the Operation Winter Coat Drive it is today.