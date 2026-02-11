This YMCA program in Hall County just got a major boost from the Atlanta Falcons The Georgia Mountains YMCA has recently received a $50,000 grant from the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund in support of its Safety Around Water program. This first time funding from AFYD will support expanded Safety Around Water programming throughout 2026, helping more children and families gain access to essential life-saving water safety education and swim instruction. - Photo submitted by Georgia Mountains YMCA The Georgia Mountains YMCA recently received a $50,000 grant from the Atlanta Falcons Youth Fund.