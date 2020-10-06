These organizations are already working toward bringing Christmas to children

Hall is Home for Kids

Hall is Home for Kids is a volunteer partnership among officials from the Hall County Division of Family and Children's Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates, Hall County Schools, the family court system, attorneys, local businesses, foster parents and other stakeholders in the child welfare system.

Last year, Mathe said the partnership’s Hall is Home for the Holidays initiative provided Christmas gifts to over 450 foster kids in Hall County and hosted a holiday celebration at the Gainesville Civic Center, which drew over 650 foster children and their foster parents/caregivers.

Because of the pandemic, Mathe said the event has been canceled; however, efforts are still being made to fulfill the wish lists of 450 foster kids of all ages. To adapt to the financial challenges 2020 has brought on businesses and individuals, donors are asked to contribute less. Mathe said last year people’s encouraged commitments was around $200 per list. This year has dropped to $125 for children 13 and up and $100 for 12 and under.

“We reduced our per list commitment in the hopes that folks will give abundantly and joyfully, and we’ll have a surplus to turn around to provide additional funds to caregivers,” Mathe said.

By Nov. 1, Mathe said Hall is Home for Kids hopes to have the lists ready to send to donors. She said the personalized gifts should be ready for pickup and delivery for foster parents/caregivers at least one week before Christmas.

To sponsor a wish list or make a monetary donation, visit hallishomeforkids.com.