These Hall County churches are holding indoor, outdoor and live-streamed Easter services

First Baptist Church of Gainesville

First Baptist Church of Gainesville is inviting the community to join in its Easter activities on Sunday, April 4.

The church will hold an outdoor service at 8 a.m. where people can bring their own chairs and hear the story of Christ’s resurrection. The sermon portion of the day will be held indoors in the church’s sanctuary at 11 a.m, which will also be livestreamed for people to enjoy at home. Visitors can also partake in a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. after the morning service. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, April 4

Where: First Baptist Church of Gainesville, 751 Green Street, Gainesville

More info: fbcgainesville.org

Grace Episcopal Church

Grace Episcopal Church is offering indoor, outdoor and online Easter service options this year.

Sunday, April 4 will begin with the in-person, indoor service at 8:15 a.m, followed by an in-person outdoor service at 9:30 a.m., in its parking lot. Only 75 people are allowed to attend the in-person functions, as the church is following the orders of the Diocese. Masks and social distancing are required. For those uncomfortable or unable to visit in person, Grace Espiscopal will provide an online version at 10:45 a.m. To register for an in-person service, visit gracechurchgainesville.org.

When:8:15 a.m. indoor; 9:30 outdoor; 10:45 a.m. online, Sunday, April 4

Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 422 Brenau Ave., Gainesville

More info: gracechurchgainesville.org

McEver Road United Methodist Church

McEver Road United Methodist Church is welcoming Hall County residents to their new location to celebrate Easter and worship the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Since the church has no building, they will hold their drive-in and lawn services at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter Sunday. The 11 a.m. service will also be livestreamed on their website, and those joining the church are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or stay in their cars for the function.

When: 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: McEver Road United Methodist Church, 5226 McEver Road, Oakwood

For more information: mceverumc.org/discover

Lakewood Baptist Church

Lakewood Baptist Church is celebrating the resurrection of Christ with a few different services Sunday, April 4.

The day will start with an outdoor sunrise service at 7 a.m., which invites people to listen in their cars or bring their own chairs to the church’s back parking lot. Coffee and donuts will be served afterward. The church will then have its traditional services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Crosspoint Chapel, followed by contemporary services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the Real Life Worship Center. Mask wearing is required in the sanctuary and social distancing is encouraged at all services.

When: 7 a.m. sunrise service; 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. traditional services, Sunday, April 4

Where: Lakewood Baptist Church, 2235 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: lakewoodlife.org

Hopewell Baptist Church

Community members can join Hopewell Baptist Church as it recounts the resurrection of Christ Sunday, April 4.

The church will have three service times at 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., all in the main worship sanctuary. Hopewell Baptist will also host a family breakfast of pancakes and sausage at 8 a.m. for members and visitors. Masks and social distancing are recommended.

When: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Hopewell Baptist Church, 5086 Poplar Springs Road, Gainesville

More info: hopewell.church

Riverbend Church:

Riverbend Church is holding its “Anything Is Possible” Easter services from Friday April 2 to Sunday, April 4.

The church will lead four separate functions to allow more people to hear the story of Jesus’ resurrection. The services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 2; 5 p.m., Saturday, April 3; and 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4. Masks are recommended for al attendees.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 2; 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3; and 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Riverbend Church, 1715 Cleveland Highway, Gainesville

More info: riverbendchurch.life

More Easter services:

St. Michael Roman Catholic Church

When: Sunday, April 4

Times: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. mass in English; 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. mass in Spanish; 3 p.m. mass in Vietnamese

Where: St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 1440 Pearce Circle NE, Gainesville

More info: saintmichael.cc

Poplar Springs Baptist Church

When: 11a.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 3104 Poplar Springs Church Road, Gainesville

More info: https://www.psbcgainesville.org

Free Chapel, Gainesville

When: 7 a.m. sunrise service; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter services, Sunday, April 4

Where: Free Chapel, Gainesville, 3001 McEver Rd, Gainesville

More info: https://www.freechapel.org

Lula Assembly of Praise

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Lula Assembly of Praise, 6158 Carter St., Lula

More info: assemblyofpraise.com

Chestnut Mountain Church

When: 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday, April 4

Where: Chestnut Mountain Church, 4903 Chestnut Mountain Circle, Flowery Branch

More info: chestnutmountain.org

Christ Place Church

When: 9: 15 a.m. central campus; 11 a.m. north campus, Sunday, April 4

Where: Christ Place Church, 3428 Atlanta Highway, Flowery Branch

For more information: christplace.com

To add your Hall County-based church to this article, email Kelsey Podo at kpodo@gainesvilletimes.com.



