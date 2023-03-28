‘There’s somebody out there rooting for them’: Survivors’ salon supports women with gynecological cancers

For Sigmon-Nosach, a 20-year ovarian cancer survivor, the salon is a conduit for providing women with a sense of control over their diagnoses, along with easy access to resources, support and answers to pressing questions.

“It’s a pretty place for a woman to come in and pick whatever she needs … because a lot of times, the women that are diagnosed with gynecological cancers typically don’t know where or who to ask,” Sigmon-Nosach said. “Gynecological cancers don’t get a lot of press, for lack of a better term. If you don’t have any hair, (people tend to assume) you must have breast cancer, and that’s not entirely true.”

A newcomer to Hall County upon receiving her diagnosis, Sigmon-Nosach said if a resource like The Pretty Place had been available when her cancer journey began, she likely would have felt less alone and, by extension, more empowered.

“It’s bad enough to go someplace and get your head shaved. I had just moved to Gainesville when I was diagnosed; I didn’t really know anybody,” she said. “To be able to come into a room like Pretty Place and see what somebody has done for them, I think, is a tangible contribution that they feel has been made for them. Our motto all along has been, ‘So nobody takes the journey alone.’ Cancer patients refer to (their experience) as a journey, sometimes to hell and back — but it is a journey. (The Pretty Place) lets them know there’s somebody out there rooting for them.”