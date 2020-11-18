Theologian Peter Enns to give free online lecture on 'How the Bible Actually Works'

For the first time, Mountain Top Lectures and the University of North Georgia, will host its lecture online for free.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, Peter Enns, Biblical scholar and theologian, will speak for an hour and share ideas from his most recent book, “How the Bible Actually Works: In Which I Explain How An Ancient, Ambiguous, and Diverse Book Leads Us to Wisdom Rather Than Answers―and Why That's Great News.”

Michael Proulx, UNG associate professor of history and member of the Mountain Top Lectures board of directors, said the program chooses topics at the intersection of religion, faith and society in the modern world. For many people sincere in their faith as a Christian, he said the lectures — which typically take place three times per year — have challenged their perspectives.