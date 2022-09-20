By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
PHOTOS: Sold-out Empty Bowl Luncheon will provide this many meals for people in need
Hand painted bowls are chose by visitors Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. The event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those struggling with hunger in Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Forsyth, and Dawson counties. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Empty Bowl Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 20, raised more than $217,000, which will allow the Georgia Mountain Food Bank to provide 1,089,050 million meals to those in need, according to Executive Director Kay Blackstock.

Held at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center after going virtual in 2020 and 2021, the in-person event sold all 95 tables, Blackstock said.

During the event, the food bank presented awards to the following volunteers: Jackie Pray, Philip Sartain Individual Volunteer of the Year; Gainesville City Councilman George Wangemann, Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart; Free Chapel, Jim Walters Corporate Volunteer of the Year.

Hundreds gather Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center for the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. - photo by Scott Rogers

Visitors pick through hundreds of hand painted bowls Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon. - photo by Scott Rogers

Visitors at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center look at items up for auction Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon. - photo by Scott Rogers

Gainesville councilman George Wangemann receives the Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart Award Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, during the 22nd annual Georgia Mountain Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center. - photo by Scott Rogers
Colton Donino holds up a bowl being auctioned Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. The event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those struggling with hunger in Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Forsyth, and Dawson counties. - photo by Scott Rogers
Rebecca Thurmon holds a bowl painted by actor Kenan Thompson up for auction Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center during the 22nd annual Georgia Food Bank Empty Bowl Luncheon raising money to fight hunger. The event raises enough to provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those struggling with hunger in Hall, Lumpkin, Union, Forsyth, and Dawson counties. - photo by Scott Rogers