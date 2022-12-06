This seasonal beer is funding Christmas presents for children in need

Each year since its inception in 1955, the project has ensured roughly 250 children, primarily middle schoolers, who might otherwise go without have a present to open on Christmas morning.



According to Gainesville Jaycees President Jess Gravitt, members of the organization will head to Walmart around 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 with the donated funds and shopping lists from the children’s families to secure clothing essentials, shoes, toys and other gift items, which are then boxed up and given to the families to unwrap on Christmas morning.

“It’s probably one of the most impactful things we do in the community,” Gravitt said.