Oakwood church’s new garden project aims to sow seeds of community

Richard Baker, Rick Brown, Mike Stewart and John Wright, all longtime parishioners at McEver Road United Methodist Church in Oakwood, all wore caps on their heads to block the morning’s sun while they worked the ground.

Along with Debbie Phillips and Jim Prezel, the crew behind the church’s community garden project has worked to bring the idea to life day in and day out, “piece by piece,” said Tyler Jackson, the church’s lead pastor since July 2022.

“(There) are always little things they are working on,” he said.

Many congregants have contributed to the project, according to Jackson, but the core group has been “dedicated” to the idea of having a community gathering spot from the very beginning.

“It’s been a whole congregation that has played a part in this project,” said Wright, who has been a member of McEver Road United Methodist Church for 30 years. “It’s going to be fulfilling when people start coming here and start gardening. It’s going to be amazing.”

The project, a community garden on the grounds of the church’s 10-acre campus, will allow for people to sign inexpensive year-long leases in order to have a place to grow things like vegetables, fruits, herbs and flowers.