Nonprofit Randy & Friends lends support, skill-building opportunities to young adults with disabilities

More than 9,000 Hall County residents ages 16 to 24 live with disabilities, according to the 2010 census.
Since 2012, many of these individuals’ lives have been touched by Randy & Friends.
Founded by Randy Owens and his mother, Marty Owens, the faith-based nonprofit aims to provide physically and intellectually challenged adults with opportunities to become independent and contributing members of their community — something they accomplish through education and job training.
“We teach them basic life skills like teamwork and how to get along with others,” Randy & Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson said. “Things that they may have missed at some point.”
For the Owens family, the nonprofit’s mission is close to home.
At 2 years old, Randy Owens was struck by a car, leaving him paralyzed and with a traumatic brain injury. Though his chances of survival were slim, his mother Marty Owens believed that God had a full life in store for her son.
“When Randy was hit by a car, we were led into an experience that was quite unexpected,” Marty said. “Randy will tell you he didn’t have an accident — it was an incident in his life that gave him the need to help other people.”
After Randy graduated from high school, the two recognized a need to help individuals with disabilities and decided to make Gainesville into a model city that values all of its residents.
“We believe everyone has value, that God has a plan for everyone’s life,” Marty said. “We recognized he wasn’t the only one with challenges, but that there were many people like him.”
Individuals who join Randy & Friends are taught those soft skills in groups, but the program also provides goal-oriented training to help participants secure employment in their desired field, often partnering with local businesses to do so.
“Most want to do jobs that help other people,” Vinson said. “They feel a need to give back.”
Participants also learn life skills like gardening, cooking and automotive skills.
The organization uses a Christ-centered approach towards education and building self-advocacy. Those who enter the program are given opportunities to learn about the Bible and Christianity, although participants don’t necessarily have to be religious.
Randy & Friends serves a wide spectrum of disabilities. Program participants are accepted through an application and brief interview process, but which days they visit is entirely up to them.
The ministry is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and families are encouraged to create the schedule that works best for them. Attendance is $50 per day, but scholarships are available for those in need.
“If someone needs help, we’re more than willing to work with them,” Vinson said.
Those interested in applying or volunteering can contact the ministry via randyandfriends.org, facebook.com/RandyandFriendsEnterprises or by calling 678-997-7527.