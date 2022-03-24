Nonprofit Randy & Friends lends support, skill-building opportunities to young adults with disabilities

“We teach them basic life skills like teamwork and how to get along with others,” Randy & Friends Executive Director Becky Vinson said. “Things that they may have missed at some point.”



For the Owens family, the nonprofit’s mission is close to home.

At 2 years old, Randy Owens was struck by a car, leaving him paralyzed and with a traumatic brain injury. Though his chances of survival were slim, his mother Marty Owens believed that God had a full life in store for her son.

“When Randy was hit by a car, we were led into an experience that was quite unexpected,” Marty said. “Randy will tell you he didn’t have an accident — it was an incident in his life that gave him the need to help other people.”

After Randy graduated from high school, the two recognized a need to help individuals with disabilities and decided to make Gainesville into a model city that values all of its residents.

“We believe everyone has value, that God has a plan for everyone’s life,” Marty said. “We recognized he wasn’t the only one with challenges, but that there were many people like him.”

Individuals who join Randy & Friends are taught those soft skills in groups, but the program also provides goal-oriented training to help participants secure employment in their desired field, often partnering with local businesses to do so.

“Most want to do jobs that help other people,” Vinson said. “They feel a need to give back.”