‘No one likes this.’ What Hall County church leaders have to say about bringing back mask protocols

Higginbotham said this choice was driven by the Gospel and its message to “care for the most vulnerable.”

“Is it most important to assert the principle that I have the right to not wear a mask, or is it most important to care for our brothers and sisters?” Higginbotham said. “That is where we landed.”

During last week’s services, Higginbotham said all members of the church, including himself and the choir, complied with the mask protocols. At Grace Episcopal, he said the switch back to face coverings hasn’t been an issue.

“We’re open and say, ‘No one likes this,’” Higginbotham said. “But, we don’t like a lot of things, but that doesn’t mean they’re not important to do.”

This Sunday, Gainesville First UMC will request mask wearing for every unvaccinated individual, regardless of age, who enters the building. This rule also applies to adults serving in the church’s secured children’s area.