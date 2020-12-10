Meet Jackie Powers, Good Samaritan Ministries’ next executive director

Jojo Thomas, Chattahoochee Baptist Association’s director of missions, said discussions of Bagwell’s retirement had occurred years leading up to the decision to hire Powers.

“We had conversation for several years about the fact that one day this was going to be necessary, and that when it did happen, not just anyone was going to take his role,” he said. “It needed to be someone who had a heart for the ministry, but understood the logistical and ministry side.”

Powers has served as the executive assistant to the pastor of Gainesville First United Methodist Church for over 25 years. If she were to ever leave that role, Powers said she knew it needed to be another ministry position.

“Serving the Lord with my hands and feet, and doing whatever I can to help someone else is very important to me and my spiritual life,” Powers said. “I feel very fulfilled when I’m doing all I can to follow the plan God has, not necessarily mine.”

During the first months as executive director, Powers said she plans to build relationships with volunteers, the clients they serve and others in the community.

Over the past 11 months, Good Samaritan Ministries, which is connected to the Chattahoochee Baptist Association, has distributed food to 84,027 people in Hall. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, families visit the ministry’s food bank, located on 1220 McEver Road in Gainesville. Hagen Ferguson, the food bank’s operations manager, said people are allowed to take one cart full of groceries every 30 days, which offers enough to feed a family of four for a month. People can also visit the food bank up to three times a week to pick out bread, desserts, eggs and other food. Powers said 80% of those they serve visit once a month.