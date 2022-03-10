‘It’s not just a meal’: Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers to serve senior adults in Hall County

How to helpSubmit a volunteer form via the Meals on Wheels page at gainesville.org or email mealsonwheels@gainesville.org
Every week, rubber meets the road in Gainesville and Hall County with meals in tow for 425 senior adults who rely on nutrition programs like Meals on Wheels.
This month, the program’s March for Meals campaign coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, amended by former President Richard Nixon to federally fund nutrition services for senior adults.
What does that look like locally? A band of community members rolling up their sleeves — and in some cases loosening their neckties — to serve the residents who laid the foundation for the community in which future generations have been able to live, work and prosper.
Throughout March, local high school students and government officials are lending a hand to help fill seniors’ plates and freezers with hot and frozen meals.
On Tuesdays, officials from Gainesville, Lula and Hall deliver meals to senior adults in their own communities, while students from Chestatee, East Hall and Gainesville high schools take over the job on Wednesdays.
“When people hear of the government, sometimes they have positive thoughts, sometimes they have negative (thoughts),” Gainesville Meals on Wheels supervisor Stepheine Hood said. “I just wanted to make sure we could highlight that, yes, they go to work in a suit and tie … but they still want to give back to their community. They still want to give love to their community, especially the seniors who helped build the community they represent. And if we raise our children up to care for the community, to volunteer, then that’s something they will get in the habit of doing.”
Volunteers are also putting together 500 care bags containing oxygen readers, digital thermometers, medicine planners and masks to distribute to Meals on Wheels clients later this month in order to help them stay on top of their health needs.
“Items like that are expensive, and our clients are on a fixed income; they cannot splurge on items like this half the time,” Hood said. “This project is going to be a great benefit because it’s going to help give our clients what they need.”
According to Hood, Gainesville’s Meals on Wheels program runs about 32 daily meal routes Monday through Thursday. While the program formerly operated five days a week, the COVID-19 pandemic shifted it to a four-day capacity — a gap Hood is actively seeking volunteers to fill.
About 60 volunteers are needed to get the program running full-time again, Hood said. The program has 220 active volunteers on the roster, though Hood noted that many of these are only able to serve once or twice a month at most.
“It’s not just a meal — it’s a community,” Hood said. “You’ve got people of all aspects in our community, from business to stay-at-home moms and dads, you have the working class, you have educators, you have students, a variety of people showing love for our community (and) giving back to the ones that helped set the foundation for the community that we have the benefit of living in.”
Hood said she’d love to see Meals on Wheels increase its outreach to 500 clients, but the program won’t be able to meet that benchmark without the additional enlistments.
“I know that’s what the need is,” she said. “We have that many seniors in our community that could benefit from Meals on Wheels. And it’s not just a meal; it’s time out of someone’s day to visit with someone who may not have the opportunity to see anyone throughout the day but our Meals on Wheels volunteers. It’s so much more than just a meal.”
Prospective volunteers can visit the Meals on Wheels page at gainesville.org to access a volunteer form, or send a virtual inquiry to mealsonwheels@gainesville.org.