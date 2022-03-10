‘It’s not just a meal’: Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers to serve senior adults in Hall County

Throughout March, local high school students and government officials are lending a hand to help fill seniors’ plates and freezers with hot and frozen meals.



On Tuesdays, officials from Gainesville, Lula and Hall deliver meals to senior adults in their own communities, while students from Chestatee, East Hall and Gainesville high schools take over the job on Wednesdays.

“When people hear of the government, sometimes they have positive thoughts, sometimes they have negative (thoughts),” Gainesville Meals on Wheels supervisor Stepheine Hood said. “I just wanted to make sure we could highlight that, yes, they go to work in a suit and tie … but they still want to give back to their community. They still want to give love to their community, especially the seniors who helped build the community they represent. And if we raise our children up to care for the community, to volunteer, then that’s something they will get in the habit of doing.”

Volunteers are also putting together 500 care bags containing oxygen readers, digital thermometers, medicine planners and masks to distribute to Meals on Wheels clients later this month in order to help them stay on top of their health needs.

“Items like that are expensive, and our clients are on a fixed income; they cannot splurge on items like this half the time,” Hood said. “This project is going to be a great benefit because it’s going to help give our clients what they need.”



