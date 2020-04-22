Many Hall County churches not ready to reopen, but they’re investigating safe ways to congregate in the future

Churches in Hall County aren’t rushing to reopen after Gov. Brian Kemp’s April 20 announcement to allow in-person services if social distancing plans are in place.

Brian Evans, senior pastor at Oakwood Baptist Church, said while his congregation’s members are eager to get back to church, they’re not willing to put others at risk.

“We believe in being faithful,” Evans said. “But we want to honor God and keep our people safe as well.”

Oakwood Baptist is currently putting together a plan for when the church will reopen. Evans said he is waiting for more clarity from Kemp regarding the specific social distancing measures churches need to hold in-person services. At this time, Oakwood Baptist doesn’t have a set reopening date.

“With a 250 to 300 congregation, none of the (social distancing) scenarios would work for us,” Evans said. “Even to distance people at 6 feet apart would be difficult. At the moment we’re not sure when to open back up.”

When the church joins together again, Evans said the congregation will have a “soft opening,” and discourage older members from coming back too quickly. He said those showing a fever will be asked to not visit under any circumstances.

The Rev. Scott Hearn of Gainesville First United Methodist Church said his members are following Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson’s recommendations to not reopen before May 13.

However, Hearn has already begun exploring safe ways the congregation can meet once they receive the green light.

Gainesville First United Methodist touches Lake Lanier and even has members who previously traveled to services via boat. Hearn envisions using the church’s large outdoor worship area to keep people at a careful distance.

“People traditionally bring their own lawn chairs to worship, you can be really spread out there,” he said. “We’re blessed with that venue, and I think it might be one of the first places we’d look to.”

Hearn said he participated in a conference call with the governor’s office that focused on churches reopening. He said overall, churches were advised to use “their common sense” when developing safety protocols.

Some of the guidelines listed on the Georgia Baptist Mission Board include deep cleaning the entire church building; removing non essential items from children’s areas to limit potential contamination of surfaces; continuing online meetings for those afraid or unable to attend; and offering multiple services to encourage social distancing.

Even when the church meets in-person, Hearn plans to keep up with the virtual meeting and sermons.

“For churches in the future, an online presence at minimum is no longer an option,” Hearn said. “We have to think of everything that we do in-person has to be offered online.”

The Rev. Lee Koontz, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church Gainesville, said he still plans to hold service online this Sunday. He intends to meet with the church’s governing council on Tuesday, April 28, to discuss options for potentially reopening in the future.

The Rev. Jeremy Shoulta, pastor of First Baptist of Gainesville, said the church’s leadership team has decided now is not the time to reopen,and will continue to limit building access to staff and those fulfilling essential duties and services.

“At First Baptist Church we believe this is the right decision for our faith community and the city of Gainesville,” Shoulta said.”We’ll continue to monitor the situation in the weeks ahead.”

On April 21, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, released a response to Kemp’s announcement.

Jackson directed more than 520 AME churches within the district to remain closed for their upcoming Sunday services.

“This decision by the governor puts economic interest above the safety and well-being of the citizens of Georgia,” Jackson stated. “There is no data which justifies or gives credibility to the governor’s decision.”

He encouraged other faith leaders to also advise their congregations not to gather on Sunday.

“It is important for us to be together on this matter,” Jackson stated. “It sends a mixed message to our congregations when some churches are gathering and others not.”w