Looking to observe Ash Wednesday 2021? Here’s what 9 Hall County churches have planned

With Ash Wednesday upon us, many churches are prepared to hold the midweek services with COVID-19 precautions, drive-thru pickups and online services.
The reflective holiday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day preparation for Easter composed of fasting, repentance and prayer.
Those living in Hall County have multiple options to choose from on Wednesday, Feb. 17, including both in-person and online services, as well as ashes to take home.
First Baptist of Gainesville
First Baptist of Gainesville will hold a special service on Ash Wednesday to honor those who died of COVID-19 in Hall County. During the evening, 357 luminaries will be lit, representing the number of community members who died from the virus. People will also be able to illuminate additional lights for those who have died from other causes. Two Ash Wednesday services will be held in the church sanctuary and on the outside porch. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Where: 751 Green St., Gainesville
When: 6-7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: fbcgainesville.org
St. Michael Catholic Church
Where: 1440 Pearce Circle, Gainesville
When: Various services throughout Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: saintmichael.cc
Grace Episcopal Church
Where: Zoom
When: 7 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: gracechurchgainesville.org/graceathome
St. John Paul II Roman Catholic Mission
St. John Paul II will hold an in-person service for Ash Wednesday. Masks are required in the sanctuary.
Where: 2410 S Smith Road, Gainesville
When: Various times throughout Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: stjohnpauliicatholicchurch.org/news
Lakewood Baptist Church
Where: 2235 Thompson Bridge Road Gainesville
When: Noon Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: lakewoodlife.org
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 6439 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch
When: Various services throughout Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: popfb.org
First Presbyterian Church Gainesville
First Presbyterian Church Gainesville will hold a drive-thru for people to pick up a meal and ashes for the service, which will be held online. An online form must be completed before picking up a meal.
Where: S Enota Drive NE, Gainesville
When: 5:45-6:20 p.m meal pickup and 7 p.m service, Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: fpcga.org/welcome/
St. Paul United Methodist Church
St. Paul United Methodist Church’s service will be held online for an “at home” Ash Wednesday of reflection.
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: stpaulumcgainesville.org
Gainesville First United Methodist Church
Ashes will be provided for pickup from noon to 1 p.m and 5-6 p.m. from your car on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The day will begin with a 9 a.m. online service. Individual prayer is also available in the church sanctuary with COVID-19 protocols.
Where: 2780 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville
When: 9 a.m online service; noon to 1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. ash pickup, Wednesday, Feb. 17
More info: gfumc.com