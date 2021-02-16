Looking to observe Ash Wednesday 2021? Here’s what 9 Hall County churches have planned

With Ash Wednesday upon us, many churches are prepared to hold the midweek services with COVID-19 precautions, drive-thru pickups and online services.



The reflective holiday marks the beginning of Lent, the 40-day preparation for Easter composed of fasting, repentance and prayer.

Those living in Hall County have multiple options to choose from on Wednesday, Feb. 17, including both in-person and online services, as well as ashes to take home.