Looking for a four-legged friend? Now might be the best time to adopt a shelter cat or dog

“In order to run everything the way that we currently do, we need at least two (vets) on staff; three would be ideal,” Threadgill said. “We’ve gone through five different vets in the past year; they’ve all decided to either go to private practice or to go fully to relief vet work.



“Shelter medicine is very difficult, different than private practice — it’s 24/7 and quite a lot more animals than a regular vet’s practice. A lot of the time we have vets that will come in and realize what they’ve gotten themselves into and that’s why they end up leaving.”

While research shows little evidence of widespread workforce shortages in the veterinary field, the American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges noted there are sectors of the U.S. experiencing an unmet need for vets. The sectors reportedly vary state to state.

Threadgill cites the disparity between the number of accredited veterinary schools and accredited medical schools as one potential factor.

According to AAVMC, only 32 colleges of veterinary medicine are accredited or pending accreditation in the U.S., and the National Library of Medicine noted that 14 veterinary schools offered shelter-specific learning experiences. By contrast, the nation housed 142 accredited medical schools as of fiscal year 2020, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

“The vet pool is very small, and the shelter vet pool is even smaller,” Threadgill said. “The vet pool has not caught up with our love for animals.”