Look out for these ‘Happy Rocks’ placed around Gainesville by community members with special needs

“We just want to share inspiration to the rest of the community,” Randy said.

These painted stones can be found around the square, Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, Hall County Courthouse and other nooks and crannies in the city.

Marty encourages those who see these rocks to place them in another location to continue spreading the positivity.

“We thought, what a great way we could make this community happier,” she said. “They are a quiet group, but you won’t find a better example of loving others.”

Randy and Friends is headquartered on Marty’s 30-acre farm off Highland Road, north of Lake Lanier. Marty said the active members of the group spend the first portion of their days taking morning lessons at Lakewood Baptist Church, then go to the farm for the afternoon. She explained that the six members’ daily schedules vary because the nonprofit wants to develop the skills of each individual.

The organization assists those with special needs with furthering their education, finding and training for employment and becoming well-rounded members of their community.

Randy said members are also taken out to local restaurants and stores to learn about money management and undergo other types of training to instill independence. For those who may have an issue with traditional employment, Marty said the nonprofit will hire them to help run the farm and perform administrative duties.

Randy, who lives with a disability, said he strives to help others going through similar circumstances find their path. At 2 years old, Randy was hit by a car, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury and paralyzation.