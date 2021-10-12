This local church is partnering with Good News to provide blankets for those in need

Gainesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church is reaching out to the community to help with their next project.

“We’ve been talking about trying to come up with some sort of a project to address the homeless folks and other needy people,” said Clarence Carr, one of the organizers for the church’s project.

With cold weather coming soon, the group, in partnership with Good News at Noon in Gainesville, is providing homemade fleece blankets to those who visit the shelter.

The church is hoping to provide 60 blankets by Friday, Oct. 22. Carr said they will pass out blankets and join those in need as they eat.