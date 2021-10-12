This local church is partnering with Good News to provide blankets for those in need

Gainesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church is reaching out to the community to help with their next project.
“We’ve been talking about trying to come up with some sort of a project to address the homeless folks and other needy people,” said Clarence Carr, one of the organizers for the church’s project.
With cold weather coming soon, the group, in partnership with Good News at Noon in Gainesville, is providing homemade fleece blankets to those who visit the shelter.
The church is hoping to provide 60 blankets by Friday, Oct. 22. Carr said they will pass out blankets and join those in need as they eat.
Blessed be the blanket
What: Workshop to help make blankets for those in need.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: 2695 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville
More info: gainesvilleadventist.org/outreach/community-services
“I’m wanting the church members to have the experience of meeting these folks and learning that these are real people who have real problems and real needs,” Carr said.
A blanket tying bee will be held at Seventh-Day Adventist at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, where people can join the church in making their own blankets. Guests are to bring 4 yards of fleece and sharp scissors with all other materials provided by the church.
The community is also encouraged to make their own at home with only 2-5 yards of fleece, a pen or marker, scissors and a yardstick or masking tape needed to do so. The church also has a tutorial on its website.
Blankets can be dropped off during church hours or you can arrange a time by calling 678-743-1869.
Carr is further encouraging the church members and community to keep an extra blanket along with non-perishable food items in their car to give out if they ever see someone in need.
“We have to reach out as Christ would reach others and support people who need help and we can’t abandon them,” he said. “We’re expected to do more than that. I hope it makes the community come together.”
For more information visit gainesvilleadventist.org or call 678-743-1869.