Local agencies can apply for emergency food and shelter funds from Ninth District Opportunity

Hall County has been chosen to receive $55,141 to supplement local emergency food and shelter programs.



The federal funds were awarded to Ninth District Opportunity under The Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, Phase 38.

Hall was selected by a national board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is composed of representatives from American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, United Way of America and other national organizations.

A board made of local agencies and churches will determine how the funds will be distributed among agencies in Hall.

Nonprofits and government agencies must meet certain criteria to apply for the funding, including having an accounting system; practicing nondiscrimination; demonstrating the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and having a board if the entity is a nonprofit.

Those who meet these requirements are encouraged to apply for the funding by submitting a request by Feb. 5, 2021, to Brenda Dalin, Ninth District Opportunity Inc, P.O. Drawer L, Gainesville, GA, 30501.

This information was compiled from a press release.



