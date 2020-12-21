Lakewood Baptist, Free Chapel cancel in-person Christmas Eve services

Lakewood Baptist Church and Free Chapel will not hold in-person Christmas Eve services.
Joy Willis, Lakewood Baptist Church's marketing director, told The Times on Monday that the 10 p.m. in-person function planned for Thursday, Dec. 24, has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the church will stream a virtual service at 4 p.m. Thursday. People can tune in through Lakewood Baptist’s Facebook page, YouTube channel or website.
Free Chapel also announced Monday that it would move its in-person East Coast Christmas Eve services online, after Senior Pastor Jentezen Franklin tested positive for COVID-19. People can view the virtual experience at 5 p.m. Thursday, at freechapel.org.
To find out what area churches are doing this Christmas season, check out The Times' list of services.