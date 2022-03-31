Jewish in Hall County? There’s a new Chabad center working to make community connections

Gurevitz estimates about 500 individuals of Jewish faith and/or heritage call Hall County “home.”



“We hope to … be a positive presence here in Hall County and to enable anyone who wants to practice their Jewish faith or learn more about their Jewish faith,” Gurevitz said. “(We want to) bring to the table the vibrancy and joy of Judaism, to make it fun, make it engaging and bring down these ancient ideas into modern life — that’s really what our goal is here, to make it relatable.”

A global organization with more than 3,500 institutions, according to chabad.org, Chabad stems from the Hasidic movement of Judaism and focuses on outreach, education and discovery in areas where an organized Jewish presence is lacking, Gurevitz said.

“That’s where the Chabad movement tries to reach out to be an address for anything Jewish,” he said. “There can be Jewish services wherever you live; it doesn’t have to just be in Brooklyn or Los Angeles where there’s large Jewish communities. Everywhere Jewish people live, their spiritual needs should be met.”

With Hall’s first-ever permanent Chabad center, Gurevitz hopes to come alongside existing entities already serving the Jewish community, such as Shalom b’Harim, and support their missions rather than overshadow them.

“We want to be here for people who are here already, the Jewish organizations that are here already, and the people that are moving in,” he said. “Chabad works with anyone and everyone who is willing to work with us.”

The local institution does not yet have a dedicated facility, though Gurevitz said his vision is to have one in the next few years. In the meantime, Chabad of Hall County is focused on person-to-person interactions, holiday events, meetings and classes.

“The way a typical Chabad center works is we move here, we live here and we develop connections with the local community,” Gurevitz said. “We believe in local support; we want to organically build a community, not just have a building.”

Two ways the institution has fostered connection has been through welcoming community members to a menorah lighting in Rock Creek Veterans Park during Hanukkah and a recent Purim celebration.

According to Gurevitz, the response from the community, Jewish and non, has been warm.

“One woman told me she was really excited that there might be an address (for fellowship) now for younger Jewish families,” he said. “Another person had told me that this was like a miracle — they had never imagined there would be a menorah in Rock Creek Park.”

Jewish or not, Gurevitz encourages people to call him if they have an interest in the faith or need a specific resource or service.

“If anybody wants to have a coffee with me, (they are) more than welcome,” he said. “That’s really my goal, to connect … with every person who’s interested in Judaism or a member of the Jewish faith that lives and works in Hall County.”

To connect with Gurevitz or learn more about Chabad of Hall County, call 929-289-4398, email ChabadHallCounty@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/JewishHall.



