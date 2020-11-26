Instead of gathering around the table, these volunteers gathered in the kitchen to feed those in need on Thanksgiving

Instead of gathering around the table this Thanksgiving, volunteers came out to M&M Down Home Catering off Athens Street in Gainesville to feed around 700 people in need.

Martha Randolph, owner of the business, said Thursday marked the eighth year for the community feed, which she started.

“God has blessed us, so you’ve got to give back,” Randolph said on Thanksgiving, while preparing meals. “I don’t care how little it is or how big it is, give.”

Throughout the day, boxes of Thanksgiving meals — including smoked chicken, gravy, green beans, ham, rolls and dessert — were transported by volunteers to Angel House of Georgia, the Salvation Army, Gateway Domestic Violence Center, Set Free Gainesville and various local senior homes. At the catering business, volunteers set up a drive-thru where people could pick up free meals while staying in their vehicles.