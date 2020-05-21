How the pandemic is affecting funding for local nonprofits

The nonprofit partnered with Hall County Schools and Gainesville City Schools to deliver the boxes and identify the areas with the highest need.



“It has been a massive undertaking,” McCamy said. “It’s a great collaborative program where we’re all able to work together and get out food for those two weeks.”

Since the COVID-19 outbreak reached Georgia, United Way of Hall County’s Compass Center has experienced a more than 50% increase in call volume.

Jessica Dudley, the social services organization’s president, said in a press release that many have been first-time requests from people whose lives have recently taken a negative turn.

The organization started a COVID-19 Relief Fund that helps provide direct financial assistance to people through the Compass Center and to nonprofits who are doing their own work to help.

“We are seeing first-hand the very real health and financial impacts the virus is having on families across Hall County, and launching a COVID-19 Relief Fund is a way for our community to continue to Live United by coming together to help these struggling families,” Dudley said in a statement. “Missing paychecks, the inability to pay rent and a lack of access to food and essential supplies are realities many of our neighbors are facing and will continue to face in the coming weeks.”

The nonprofit recently received a $25,000 matching grant from the North Georgia Community Foundation for its Hall County COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“Providing matching grants is a way for the North Georgia Community Foundation to come alongside organizations doing the good work that they specialize in and enabling them to double their impact,” Michelle Prater, North Georgia Community Foundation president and CEO, said in a statement. “We appreciate how United Way of Hall County will use this additional funding for the Compass Center and will continue to meet the needs of people in our community.”

To make a donation to the relief fund, visit unitedwayhallcounty.org/covid19-relief.

Good News Clinics started an initiative to raise $25,000 in 25 days after expending resources to offer free testing for COVID-19.

The nonprofit clinic, which typically serves the uninsured, held two free COVID-19 screenings with Northeast Georgia Health System.

Although NGHS covered the cost of testing for each event, Liz Coates, executive director of the clinics, said the events still proved costly.

“Our role in the testing event was not only to provide human resources for registration of every participant, but also take those results when they come in and call every single person and notify them of their results,” Coates said May 6.

Both free testing days required overtime work from the clinics’ nurse practitioners.

The fundraising challenge will end May 25. People can donate by visiting goodnewsclinics.org/covid-19-support-fund/.

“The cost to us has definitely been significant in terms of our response to all patients,” Coates said. “We’re trying to ask for the community’s support by raising $25,000 to help cover those expenses for us.”

For the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, its gaze has turned from fees — for the healthy pet clinic, adoption and other services — to individual donations.

Julie Edwards, the nonprofit’s executive director, said its adoption center and clinic have been closed to public foot traffic during the pandemic. She said the service fees from the two account for around half of the organization's budget.

During the spring, Edwards said the organization holds many small fundraising events, which were anticipated to gather around $25,000 before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thinking quickly on their feet, the nonprofit's staff reached out to 10 of their best supporters.

In six weeks, Edwards said the organization was able to raise $40,000.

“Even though ahead on donations because of money lost for services, we’re still way behind on income for this time of year,” Edwards said. “Typically our big months are April through July, and we’re losing two of those months to COVID.”

Elachee Nature Science Center transformed its biggest fundraiser of the year into an online event and raised $123,000 with Flights of Fancy donations and sponsorships.

“At the end of the day, this was comparable and in some ways exceeded years past,” Kim Marks, the organization’s director of development and communications, said.

The nonprofit’s volunteer host committee and board of trustees had 39 days to shift the fundraiser into a scalable online platform.

She said $22,000 from the event will go toward increasing the organization’s outreach capacity by 33%. Two teams of Elachee educators currently visit schools in North Georgia 75 days per year.

“Our intent is to be able to deploy additional naturalist teams to go to schools or community centers for outreach programming,” Marks said. “We do realize there will probably be, through December, not as many field trips coming here. What we offer to schools is vital.”

Because of the pandemic, The Hall-Dawson Court Appointed Special Advocate organization postponed one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, the Mitch Farmer June Jam.

Janet Walden, the nonprofit’s executive director, said a new date hasn’t been scheduled.

The concert has been held for around 10 years as a tribute to Mitch Farmer, who died in 2009. Walden said CASA was one of Farmer’s favorite organizations. CASA provides volunteers who are appointed by a judge to advocate for an abused or neglected child in juvenile court dependency proceedings.

CASA’s goal for this year’s Mitch Farmer June Jam was to raise $20,000.

To make up for lost donations, the nonprofit participated in the Giving Tuesday Now campaign on May 5, and was able to gather $4,000.