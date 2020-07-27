How the Lula Blessing Box sparked a new ministry, community following

Mandy Stewart never expected her small gray container to make large waves in Lula.



In late June she placed a “Blessing Box” outside Amanda’s Farm to Fork, welcoming people to take what they need of the many food and hygiene products, but also asking others to contribute what they can.

"CBS46 News and CNN contacted us,” Stewart said. “It’s been crazy. I’m one that doesn’t like the spotlight a whole lot, but I’m very glad that the word is getting out about the Blessing Box. That’s exciting.”

Less than a week after launching, Stewart said the project received an abundance of donations and even sparked a new initiative called Love Your Neighbor Ministries.

"God kept giving me a burden after the Blessing Box to do more for the community,” she said. “I just began to pray and ask God, ‘What is it you’re wanting me to do?’ That’s where Love Your Neighbor Ministries was born.”

Stewart runs the ministry with her husband Eric, who serves as the pastor of Liberty Baptist Church in Lula. She said their goal is to “love God and love others” in the community.