How feeding hungry has gotten harder during pandemic, and what's being done

“Most of my volunteers are in their 50s and up, so there’s some risk there,” he said. “I’ve had some people that stepped away, but I’ve got a good team of people that are here, and we haven’t missed a lick. We continue to give out food to people and continue to assist them in any way that we can.”



Food pantries like Good Samaritan Food Ministry are heavily dependent on food banks for donations, and keeping up that supply is becoming more and more difficult, according to Georgia Mountain Food Bank director Kay Blackstock.

Blackstock said Georgia Mountain Food Bank is partnered with 74 organizations that give away food regularly, with most reporting to her that they’ve seen a 35% to 40% increase in need since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the food bank, which gets about three quarters of its food from retail donations, has seen those donations cut in half.The decrease has taken its toll on food providers around the area.

“Everybody is important,” Blackstock said. “When there’s one break in the chain, you have to evolve and make changes to make up the difference. When there’s a disruption, it has a trickle down.”

Georgia Mountain Food Bank has also participated in food giveaway events of its own, most recently partnering with the Georgia Department of Public Health on Friday to give away meals to needy families during a DPH COVID-19 testing event.

Still, Blackstock said the Georgia Mountain Food Bank cannot solve the local hunger problem entirely on its own.

“We couldn’t do this work without those frontline food pantries,” she said. “In our community, these frontline agencies make it possible.”

Schools have also played a part in helping with the hunger crisis, as both Hall County and Gainesville school systems have continued to deliver lunches to families dependent on them.

Penny Fowler, Gainesville director of school nutrition, wrote via email that the school district has continued to produce meals at four different sites and reaches around 11,000 students a week. The transportation department has dealt with distribution, covering 24 different bus routes.

“Working and preparing meals on a daily basis, we have been able to see within the community that there is a need,” Fowler said. “Families are very dependent on receiving the meals each week. They know these meals are consistent and they can depend on us being there.”