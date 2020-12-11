How Family Promise helps locals “shop with dignity” this Christmas season

Toys sat piled upon tables at Family Promise of Hall County in Oakwood, as three parents at a time entered the space to choose gifts for their children.

Through its three-day pop-up shop, Lindsey McCamy, the nonprofit’s director, said families are able to “shop with dignity” and purchase three items for $5 per kid.

The shop had 300 parents registered to buy gifts in-person on either Thursday, Dec. 10; Friday, Dec. 11; or Saturday, Dec. 12. McCamy said that by the end of Saturday, 900 kids will have presents for Christmas.