How Eagle Ranch grew from one barn in the woods into a 310-acre safe haven for children

On July 28, 1982, Eddie Staub grabbed a McDonald’s napkin and copied down the quote, “Attempt something so great for God, that it’s doomed to failure unless God be in it.”

Eagle Ranch builds its Chapel in the Woods, which opened in 1993. Photo courtesy Eagle Ranch. Staub never let go of those words of wisdom when he opened Eagle Ranch’s first boy’s house, Faith Home, in 1985. Thirty-five years later, the napkin is framed in the ranch’s main office and ingrained into the organization's legacy.

“I wrote it when I first came to Georgia because it captured my heart,” Staub said. “I wanted to be a part of something so great that it couldn’t happen apart from God. It was bigger than me. Those were my motivations and the core of who I am.”

Looking back over his 35 years as founder and executive director of Eagle Ranch, Staub said he never would’ve imagined the ranch would be where it is today.

He first came to Georgia in 1982 a stranger to the area without so much as a place to stay the night.

Staub said he gave everything he had to purchase 180 acres of land in South Hall.

The property was filled with woods and pasture, and had an old barn that became Staub’s office for six months.

When the ranch started, his staff included a house parent couple and counselor, who had retired after 34 years. They looked over eight boys in the Faith Home. Staub’s budget was $100,000 per year.

Today, Eagle Ranch has expanded into 315 acres and has 10 homes for 42 boys and 24 girls. The organization currently employs 55 full-time staff members, and its budget is $4.6 million a year. Staub said this amount serves more than 70 children and 200 family members annually.