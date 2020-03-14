How Eagle Ranch grew from one barn in the woods into a 310-acre safe haven for children

On July 28, 1982, Eddie Staub grabbed a McDonald’s napkin and copied down the quote, “Attempt something so great for God, that it’s doomed to failure unless God be in it.”
Staub never let go of those words of wisdom when he opened Eagle Ranch’s first boy’s house, Faith Home, in 1985. Thirty-five years later, the napkin is framed in the ranch’s main office and ingrained into the organization's legacy.
“I wrote it when I first came to Georgia because it captured my heart,” Staub said. “I wanted to be a part of something so great that it couldn’t happen apart from God. It was bigger than me. Those were my motivations and the core of who I am.”
Looking back over his 35 years as founder and executive director of Eagle Ranch, Staub said he never would’ve imagined the ranch would be where it is today.
He first came to Georgia in 1982 a stranger to the area without so much as a place to stay the night.
Staub said he gave everything he had to purchase 180 acres of land in South Hall.
The property was filled with woods and pasture, and had an old barn that became Staub’s office for six months.
When the ranch started, his staff included a house parent couple and counselor, who had retired after 34 years. They looked over eight boys in the Faith Home. Staub’s budget was $100,000 per year.
Today, Eagle Ranch has expanded into 315 acres and has 10 homes for 42 boys and 24 girls. The organization currently employs 55 full-time staff members, and its budget is $4.6 million a year. Staub said this amount serves more than 70 children and 200 family members annually.
“I remember when the ranch first started how I just had this epiphany that this is $100,000 that I’ve got to raise, and there’s no way,” Staub said. “In some ways I was more concerned with raising $100,000 then than the $4.6 million today because I believe remembrance is the key to faith. I think it captured people’s imagination and their hearts that there needs to be a place like this here, and it just might work.”
John Vardeman said he remembers when the executive director was first looking for funding in the early ‘80s. Staub’s longtime friend is the author of “On Eagle’s Wings,” a book about the founding of Eagle Ranch, and a partner in Morton Vardeman & Carlson in Gainesville.
Vardeman said Staub was turned down by a few people before finding Loyd Strickland, who was a Hall County poultry pioneer before he died in 2013. Staub said Strickland gave him $10,000.
“Loyd was a strong Christian and respected gentleman,” he said. “Loyd Strickland embraced him, and I believe he gave him the first donation when Eddie had nothing. That was the single turning point as far as getting the community behind him.”
The Kiwanis Club of Gainesville followed suit a year later, providing funding for the construction of the organization’s first administrative office.
“He went to speak there and turned a lot of heads,” Vardeman said. “It just started gaining momentum from there. This was a David and Goliath type of story because what he was attempting to do was greater than himself.”
Staub said his initial motivation to open the ranch was inspired by wanting to give children the same opportunities he had while growing up.
He said Eagle Ranch serves as a place of refuge for children who for whatever reason can’t stay at home for a season in their lives. Those in the organization enter each child’s life and help them recapture their childhood.
Over the past 35 years, Staub said the ranch has strived to continue meeting a need in the community. As long as there’s a need, Eagle Ranch will keep evolving while still holding onto its mission and core values.
“My vision was five homes with eight boys per home, and there was no thought of having girls, but need drives vision,” Staub said. “There was no thought of having an on-campus school, but need drives vision. There was no thought about working intentionally with families of our children, but need drives vision.”
Vardeman describes Staub as a humble leader. He said the executive director’s style has always been to surround himself with people who are smarter than him in certain areas.
Staub said he cannot emphasize enough how much his staff and board members have carried him throughout the past 35 years.
“I just feel like God draws people here to make this place what it is today,” he said. “I’m just a part of that. I feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of a lot of people.”
Staub will begin transitioning into a new role as the leader of the upcoming James W. Webb Wings Center, which is expected to open in the summer of 2021. He plans to begin progressing out of his role as executive director in the first quarter of 2021.
Staub said this decision to assume another role has been processing for the past five years. The organization had been considering expansion scenarios that align with its mission, and he said the idea of having a Wings Center made the most sense.
The new 10,000-square-foot Wings Center, located on Eagle Ranch’s Flowery Branch campus, will have three main purposes: counseling, nonprofit support and retreat space.
The first services to be offered in the facility include outpatient counseling services for local children and families, and mentoring and support for children’s programs and nonprofits centered around children and families.
“We get far more calls from families than we can serve here,” Staub said. “This Wings Center will enable us to serve children and families for whom our residential program isn’t a fit. At the end of the day we’re going to be able to help more children, families, individuals and organizations.”
Staub said he will gradually move into his new position at the Wings Center and plans to run it for “quite a while.”
A search firm will begin looking for Staub’s replacement in April. Staub said he hopes to find someone that has the skills to come into the organization's current program and take it to a different level.
“This was God’s plan for me,” he said. “Going forward, it’s going to be God’s plan for someone else. That someone is going to bring great and fresh ideas. They’re really going to take this ranch to a different place, and this Wings Center is going to help a lot of people. I’m excited about bringing this into the future.”