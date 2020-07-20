How a centuries-old practice is offering peace in a pandemic at one Gainesville church

Fourteen wooden crosses stand in different locations around Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, inviting community members to walk and pray through the grief they’ve encountered.

Starting with location No. 1, in the shade of a tree near the church’s bell tower, visitors take an immersive journey through Jesus’ crucifixion — from his condemnation to his death to his body being placed in the tomb. And they experience it by walking through a labyrinth, drawing sand mandalas and creating journal entrees, among other practices.

The marked stations include a scannable QR code with audio from a church member who guides listeners through a devotional as they walk. Each recording is under two minutes, but they offer an interactive component for anyone to enjoy on-site at their own pace.

Grace Episcopal clergy and staff members Cheryl Kelley, Cynthia Park and Jennifer Williams make up the team that brought the interactive walk to life. The trio finished the project on July 17.

“The entire installation is an opportunity for people in the parish and people in the community to identify and connect their real experience of suffering during the pandemic with Christ’s example of suffering that had a transformation aspect and outcome to it,” said Park, who also serves as the church’s senior associate rector.

Kelley also serves as Grace Episcopal’s director of Christian formation and Williams as the church’s communications director.

This type of installation, called the “Stations of the Cross,” dates back to around 800 years ago, when Saint Francis of Assisi established a way for people in Europe to engage with the story of Jesus’ crucifixion without taking a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, according to Grace Episcopal’s Rev. Stuart Higginbotham.