How and when Eagle Ranch plans to open new center for counseling, nonprofit support and retreats

Staub said the building’s retreat area will serve as a space for Eagle Ranch to host retreats for married couples, parents and ministry leaders. The third aim of the Wings Center is to house Eagle Ranch’s Wings initiative, which Staub described as an “undertaking to help retool children’s homes and nonprofits around the country.” The nonprofit will offer both mentoring and support to programs and organizations centered around kids and families.

Staub will transition into leading the Wings Center once a new executive director is hired for Eagle Ranch.

Staub said plans for the Wings Center began five years ago, sparked by Eagle Ranch’s desire to help more people beyond the residential program.

“We’re very conservative when we undertake initiatives,” Staub said. “We do a business plan and really look in-depth at the value something can bring and not bring. We just felt like this was needed in our community, and we felt it was synergistic with what we’re doing now.”