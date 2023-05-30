How a Flowery Branch coffee roaster is ‘meeting people where they're at’ to prevent mental health crises and suicide

“People only know what they know,” Chuck said. “If they’re not educated on (mental health and illness), they’re only going to pass on information that they know. There were a lot of dead ends that we ran into. When we finally got to the other side, there were a lot of resources, but nobody knew how to connect them. That’s what Navigate Hope was created for — to help the community connect the dots and find different resources.”

The dots were further connected when Chuck, whose background covers teaching, coaching and IT, began roasting his own coffee under the tutelage of a friend and former coffee farmer from Colombia.

“It got me thinking, ‘How can we help break the stigma?’ And then it just hit me: When do people feel the most comfortable talking? When do walls break down? Over a cup of coffee. So that became our hashtag: Conversations over coffee. It’s needed and nobody’s talking about it.”

A substitute teacher for 12 years and coach for 13, Chuck is no stranger to the mental health struggles kids and teenagers confront, sometimes on a daily basis. In him, he said, many of his students found a safe place, which he hopes extends to customers encountering his coffee.

“It got to the point where kids would actually, on a break, come to see me when I didn’t have class. They would just come talk to me. They felt comfortable talking to me because there was no judgment or anything. It just broke my heart at times — ‘How can we get these kids help?’”

The roastery’s training initiatives may be a step in the right direction. Blend of Hope has begun sponsoring suicide prevention training facilitated by Navigate Hope, including one held for student peer leaders at Johnson High School earlier this year.

“It hurts when you hear about the suicides that happen in your own backyard,” Chuck said. “It’s like, we’re trying to do all these good things and it’s still happening. That means we’ve got to keep pushing even harder to get the education and resources out there. One presentation or one bag of coffee, that’s not going to solve it — it’s just continuous. We’ll do whatever we can to help the community and break the stigma.”