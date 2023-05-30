How a Flowery Branch coffee roaster is ‘meeting people where they're at’ to prevent mental health crises and suicide

Discussing mental health can be a gargantuan task — almost like addressing the elephant in the room. For individuals and families familiar with the struggle, a small-batch coffee roaster in Flowery Branch offers a place to find resources for mental health education, suicide prevention efforts and listening ears.
One might call it a blend of hope.
Blend of Hope
What: Small-batch coffee roaster funding mental health education and resources
Where to find: Flowery Branch, Braselton, Vickery Village, Cumming and Monroe farmers markets; onlineMore info: blendofhope.com
Owned by Chuck and Lisa Boylan, Blend of Hope Coffee Roasters was founded last summer on the premise that walls tend to break down over a cup of coffee.
Licensed under the cottage food law, the roastery doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar shop — yet — but sets up at the Flowery Branch, Braselton, Vickery Village, Cumming and Monroe farmers markets, donating 100% of its profits after expenses to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Health America and Navigate Hope.
The latter is the Boylans’ nonprofit, which they established based on their own family’s struggles to locate and access resources for mental health, addiction and building community support. Blend of Hope is an offshoot of Navigate Hope.
“People only know what they know,” Chuck said. “If they’re not educated on (mental health and illness), they’re only going to pass on information that they know. There were a lot of dead ends that we ran into. When we finally got to the other side, there were a lot of resources, but nobody knew how to connect them. That’s what Navigate Hope was created for — to help the community connect the dots and find different resources.”
The dots were further connected when Chuck, whose background covers teaching, coaching and IT, began roasting his own coffee under the tutelage of a friend and former coffee farmer from Colombia.
“It got me thinking, ‘How can we help break the stigma?’ And then it just hit me: When do people feel the most comfortable talking? When do walls break down? Over a cup of coffee. So that became our hashtag: Conversations over coffee. It’s needed and nobody’s talking about it.”
A substitute teacher for 12 years and coach for 13, Chuck is no stranger to the mental health struggles kids and teenagers confront, sometimes on a daily basis. In him, he said, many of his students found a safe place, which he hopes extends to customers encountering his coffee.
“It got to the point where kids would actually, on a break, come to see me when I didn’t have class. They would just come talk to me. They felt comfortable talking to me because there was no judgment or anything. It just broke my heart at times — ‘How can we get these kids help?’”
The roastery’s training initiatives may be a step in the right direction. Blend of Hope has begun sponsoring suicide prevention training facilitated by Navigate Hope, including one held for student peer leaders at Johnson High School earlier this year.
“It hurts when you hear about the suicides that happen in your own backyard,” Chuck said. “It’s like, we’re trying to do all these good things and it’s still happening. That means we’ve got to keep pushing even harder to get the education and resources out there. One presentation or one bag of coffee, that’s not going to solve it — it’s just continuous. We’ll do whatever we can to help the community and break the stigma.”
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, roughly four in 10 high school students felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, and nearly one-third experienced poor mental health, while one in five students seriously considered attempting suicide.
Lisa believes the COVID-19 pandemic heightened these issues as well as brought them into the light, perhaps cracking the doorway to difficult conversations that may have otherwise been bolted shut.
“Across the board, (the pandemic) has increased mental health (needs) for both adolescents and adults, and coffee is just a great icebreaker to start those conversations,” Lisa said. “I think it’s helped us get into places that maybe we weren’t able to before — just being able to open up that conversation more than anything. For a lot of years, it’s been a stigma — and for a lot of places, it still is — but I think people are excited about the fact that we are starting to have real conversations and it doesn’t have to be hidden.”
According to Lisa, the Boylans consistently encounter customers who express gratitude for what the couple is doing and proceed to open up about their experience with mental health struggles, whether they be their own or a loved one’s.
“It just goes back to: It affects every single one of us,” Lisa said. “If it’s not affecting one of us directly, it’s going to be a friend or a family member.”
“We just talk and listen,” Chuck said. “We don’t just say, ‘Here’s your coffee, goodbye.’ We build more of a relationship with our clientele and the community, which is important for any kind of organization. We’re meeting people where they’re at. Everybody’s at a different stage.”
In addition to the farmers markets, Blend of Hope can be found online at blendofhope.com. Dark, medium and light roasts are available ground or as whole beans, which come from farms in Colombia, Guatemala, Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia.
The Boylans hope to one day transition Blend of Hope to a brick-and-mortar coffee shop, Chuck said, “a place where anybody can come.”
“Everybody who works there is going to be certified in mental health education,” he added. “It’s (going to be) a safe spot where (customers) don’t have to worry about anything. There’s a reason that we’re making this coffee — to help the community with mental health education and awareness. I take it very personal as I make the coffee, because I know that it is personal to everybody else.”