Here’s how Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s first virtual Empty Bowl Lunch went

Although the COVID-19 pandemic meant this year community members couldn’t attend Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s 12th annual Empty Bowl Lunch in person, they still answered the call online and raised enough to provide 833,015 meals.



More than 100 groups and individuals, several of whom participated in the event’s live auction held over video chat, tuned into the Zoom event Tuesday afternoon.

“I can’t be anything more than just grateful,” Kay Blackstock, the nonprofit’s executive director, said after the fundraiser. “It’s the right thing to do, it’s important work. Nobody should be hungry.”

Instead of inviting people to eat together like in years prior, the nonprofit packed and delivered boxed lunches provided by Performance Foodservice to its sponsors, as well as hand-painted bowls and Empty Bowl Lunch T-shirts. Those who purchased individual tickets picked up their lunches at First Baptist of Gainesville before the live online event.