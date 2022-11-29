As Hanukkah approaches, this local Jewish center aims to share message of freedom and unity

The 9-foot menorah, an eight-branched candelabrum, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil as second century Jews recovered their religious freedom and the Holy Temple in Jerusalem from the Seleucid Greek empire.

The menorah lighting is slated for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18 on the Gainesville square.

“I feel it makes the menorah lighting part of Gainesville, and makes it connected to the city with it being downtown,” said Rabbi Nechemia Gurevitz, director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County. “It's going to bring joy and happiness to everybody on the square.”

The Chabad Jewish Center of Hall County is part of an international movement of Jewish centers aimed to spread the joy of Judaism to members of the Jewish faith who live in areas where there isn’t a major Jewish community, according to Gurevitz.

“In Hall County there isn't a large Jewish community, but there are Jewish people, and we're here to give them those services and those experiences which they may not experience otherwise,” Gurevitz said.