‘Grateful and thankful’: Gainesville Aid Project marks 45th summer of community service A team from the Gainesville Aid Project build a wheelchair ramp Thursday, June 20, 2024, at the Gainesville home. From the left they are Jack Parker, Rowen Simonson, and Chris Lewis. GAP was started by the youth group of Antioch United Methodist Church in 1980 with a mission to serve those in need due to age or disability at no cost to the client. - photo by Scott Rogers For Rowan Simonson, 15, the Gainesville Aid Project (GAP) has made his young life more meaningful.