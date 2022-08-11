Good News Clinics celebrates 30 years of nurturing, healing Hall County’s underserved and uninsured

Achieving ‘Greater Things’

Good News Clinics marked its 20th anniversary with an expansion of its facility, and, true to tradition, is preparing to do so once again.

Through the Greater Things capital campaign, Good News aims to garner $8 million in pledged funds to renovate its own facility as well as the 8,400-square-foot warehouse next door, named the NGHS Health Education Center, which it purchased in 2019.

“We started as a tiny little place, and now, here we grow again,” Coates said “We’ve been overcrowded to provide services for the demand that we see for several years.”

Currently, the campus houses medical, dental and acupuncture clinics, a counseling program, specialty referrals program, a pharmacy and a dispensary.

With the expansion, the facility will add six more exam rooms, six provider rooms, four counseling offices, a chapel, an outdoor classroom and other education services, as well as an expanded welcome center with a “blessing box” area for patients to pick up free medical supplies, shelf stable foods and hygiene items.

All clinical services will be at the current facility, with everything else, including administration and the education department, moving to the renovated warehouse.

Overall, the expansion will allow Good News to accommodate 2,000 more patients a year and triple its capacity for mental and behavioral health services and eye care.

Construction is slated to begin in early 2023.

“It’s going to be an exciting and challenging time to meet the capacity and the need that’s growing in Hall County,” Development Director Elizabeth Martin said.

“To imagine that Good News Clinics began with just a couple of people — nurse, physician, some churches who got together who saw the problem — working sort of in tandem with the homeless shelter, seeing patients wherever they could make space, to purchasing their first property and becoming incorporated as a nonprofit 30 years ago … (it’s) really a testimony to the volunteers and to the donors and to this community for its willingness to support our neighbors,” Coates said. “I’m blown away by the collective effort.”

Today, the organization has 31 employees, about 250 volunteer clinicians and another 100 or so non-clinical volunteers who assist with clerical tasks like eligibility screening and patient intake.

“It’s a robust place and we cannot do what we do without those volunteers,” Coates said. “That’s the foundation that we stand upon for sure.”

Nearly $5.6 million has been pledged for the campaign so far, and donors to the campaign have three years to fulfill their commitment. Donations can be made online at goodnewsclinics.org/greater-things.