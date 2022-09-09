This year's Empty Bowl Luncheon is in person and nearly sold out. Here are the details

Opportunities, though limited, still remain for Hall residents to help their neighbors who may be facing hunger via Georgia Mountain Food Bank’s Empty Bowl Luncheon.
The event, which raises funds to provide meals to individuals and families in need across Hall, Dawson, Forsyth, Lumpkin and Union counties, is nearly sold out.
Empty Bowl Luncheon
What: Fundraiser for Georgia Mountain Food Bank
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Ramsey Conference Center, 2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville
How much: $30 per ticketMore info: gamountainfoodbank.org/empty-bowl
Slated for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center, roughly 100 tickets remain for the fundraiser, which returns to an in-person format this year.
Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased online at gamountainfoodbank.org/empty-bowl.
The event will highlight the food bank’s continued efforts amidst the prolonged effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly supply chain issues, inflation and their impact on families in need of food.
The program will also “celebrate how every person can contribute to having an impact on hunger,” the food bank said, adding that the help of partner agencies, volunteers and corporate and individual donors enable the food bank to “Grow the Love in the community, making sure that people have food for each meal.”
Along with lunch, attendees will receive a hand-painted bowl to take home “as a reminder of the empty bowls we are working together to fill in our community,” the food bank said.
Since 2008, Georgia Mountain Food Bank has provided nearly 60 million meals to clients across its five-county service area, including 5.7 million meals provided last fiscal year alone.
During the event, the food bank will recognize its volunteers via the presentation of the Philip Bond Sartain Individual Volunteer of the Year, James A. Walters Corporate Volunteer of the Year and Mike Banks Reflections of the Heart awards.
True to tradition, area auctioneer Doug Carter will conduct the live celebrity bowl auction, which features painted bowls representing big names in sports, film and history. This year’s auction includes pieces from University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, former Blue Angel and “Top Gun: Maverick” pilot and advisor U.S. Navy Cmdr. Frank Weisser, 1973 Masters champion and Gainesville’s own Tommy Aaron, actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, “Walking Dead” and “Where the Crawdads Sing” actor Jayson Warner Smith and a bowl honoring late country music songwriters Bruce Burch and John Jarrard, as well as original paintings by Frank Norton.
Online bidding is open now until the morning of the luncheon at gamountainfoodbank.org/auction.For more information on the Empty Bowl Luncheon, visit gamountainfoodbank.org/empty-bowl or call 770-534-4111.