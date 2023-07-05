This Gainesville native is raising funds to ship 500 care packages to deployed troops Packages for Warriors was founded by Gainesville native Amy Paden to help families of military service members send their loved ones a slice of home while deployed overseas. The organization, which has a chapter in Gainesville, hopes to raise $10,000 to send 500 packages of nonperishable supplies to deployed service members. (Photo courtesy Amy Paden) A Gainesville native is attempting to raise enough money to send 500 care packages to United States military service members deployed across the world.