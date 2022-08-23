‘We’re here and we’re going to stay here’: Toys for Tots in need of housing ahead of holiday season

While no stranger to relocation, as the program has occupied multiple sites through Gainesville and Hall since the league’s establishment here in 1988, Toys for Tots currently has nowhere to go after Aug. 31.

According to Barrett, an estimated 10,000 toys for boys and girls under 15 are stored in a convention room at the VFW. To sort and distribute these to local families along with other items donated to the cause during the annual Toys for Tots campaign spanning late October to mid-January, the program will need a space that’s at least 8,000 square feet.

“We’re getting into the Toys for Tots season, and we don’t have any place to go,” Barrett said. “We’ve always been able to find something for a year or so. But right now, we can’t find anything. You know how the market is right now in Gainesville — everybody has got something for sale and first thing you know, it’s bought.”

Barrett said he’s called every real estate broker in Gainesville, as well as several banks, but he’s come up short each time.

“They give me the same information: They’ll continue to look and see what they can find. But nothing definite,” he said.

The Marine Corps League is seeking individuals who own or know of a space that matches its specifications that could be donated to the program in exchange for a tax deduction.

The league will be fundraising at Mule Camp Market in October, “but that won’t be a lot of money to do anything; it never is,” Barrett said. “We’re a nonprofit; we don’t have any funds, to tell you the truth. We’ll never be able to grow enough to buy a $1 million building, or even a $500,000 building.”

Locally, Toys for Tots enlists about 50 volunteers to serve “hundreds and hundreds” of families each holiday season, Barrett said. Without a new location, that work would become “very, very, very difficult.”

“Most of our guys are old Marines in their 70s, and it’s hard enough for us to get up every morning,” Barrett said. “We’re getting so close to the season, and we’re getting kind of anxious. We’re hunting someplace, but we’re not making any headway. We need help. Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps League needs help in the Gainesville-Hall County area to continue what they do for the public.”

He added: “We’re here and we’re going to stay here, and we’re going to do everything to help our kids.”