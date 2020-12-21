Free Chapel’s Jentezen Franklin tests positive for COVID-19

Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor of Free Chapel, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to an official announcement from the megachurch on Monday.
Franklin was exposed to “an associate of the congregation in the metro (Atlanta area) on Thursday, who turned out to be infected,” Free Chapel Executive Pastor Tracy Page said in the church’s statement.
Franklin is in consultation with his personal physician and is self-isolating, church officials say.
Before testing positive, Franklin had planned to lead a candlelight service at the Gainesville campus’ outdoor amphitheater.
Free Chapel has since decided to move its in-person East Coast Christmas Eve services online. People can view the virtual experience at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at freechapel.org.
“We hope you have a special and meaningful Christmas this year with your family,” Page said. “This will be a Christmas like no other for so many people but Jesus is still the light of the world.”