Free Chapel pastor Jentezen Franklin to attend evangelical event for President Trump

Jentezen Franklin, senior pastor of Free Chapel in Gainesville and an evangelical adviser to President Donald Trump, is scheduled to be featured in an evangelical event in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 6.



The event, announced by Trump’s campaign, is dubbed “Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism.”

A press release gives no further details about the event. The release features the logo of Evangelicals for Trump, a campaign effort by the president to stir evangelical support.

“Through reaffirming support for President Trump, evangelicals across the country will work to deliver a second term -- ensuring that pro-life initiatives, religious freedom and the appointment of conservative judges are kept as a top priority for four more years,” states a website about the effort.

Franklin, who could not be reached for comment Monday, Aug. 3, has been tied to the president since his election. Early on, Trump formed an evangelical committee, inviting Franklin to serve as a member.

“I see my role on the committee as representing the evangelical community in general, but also the voices of the men and women in my church and every church that can’t be heard by Mr. Trump or be in that circle,” said Franklin in a July 2016 interview with The Times.

The two haven’t always been on the same page.

In 2017, Franklin said he lobbied Trump against deporting immigrants covered by the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. Franklin told CNN he hoped the approximately 800,000 people involved in the program are not deported.

Trump’s administration tried to dismantle the program – an effort blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, which recently upheld DACA.

This year, the president said he had planned to watch an online Free Chapel service on March 15, a day on which he had called for a national day of prayer.