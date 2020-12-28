Ribbon cutting on Free Chapel campus in Braselton canceled for weather

Updated Thursday, Jan. 7: The 1 p.m. ribbon cutting at Free Chapel Braselton scheduled Friday, Jan. 8, has been canceled ahead of expected winter weather in the region.
The grand opening service will still be held on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m., according to church officials.
Free Chapel is ringing in 2021 by opening a campus in Braselton.
The megachurch made the announcement on Monday, stating that the newly renovated facility is located at 2001 Cherry Drive in Braselton, next to Year One Inc., an auto restoration service. Its the seventh campus for the church, which also has a campus in Gainesville.
Jentezen Franklin, Free Chapel’s senior pastor, will preach live to the campus at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The first service will take place Sunday, Jan. 10.
The Braselton church will have an 875-person sanctuary capacity and additionally feature a ministry for nursery-aged to sixth grade, modern worship and a kid-friendly message from the children’s pastor.
“With the fast-growing community of Braselton, the hope for Free Chapel is to be able to reach local new families, as well as people from all demographics who don’t have a church they can call home,” the announcement states.
The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, and receive a tour of the new church campus. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place for the event, according to the release.
For more information, visit freechapel.org/braselton.
