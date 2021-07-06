Foster parents for teens remain hard to find. Here’s one way you can help

During the COVID-19 pandemic, local juvenile courts moved to virtual hearings, so Hall County has not had a backlog of cases like other districts without the same capabilities, said Rebecca Davidson, Region 2 administrator for the Department of Children and Family Services caregiver recruitment and retention unit. During the pandemic, numbers of those in foster care decreased slightly or remained stable in Region 2, which includes Hall and 12 other counties, and, Davidson said, this is likely because kids were not in school as often so they did not get as many reports from schools.



There is still a shortage of foster homes, particularly for teenagers, who are seen as more difficult than younger kids, she said.

“We call those our ‘golden nuggets’ when those families come along, (willing to take in teens),” Davidson said.

Foster families willing to take in teenagers are few, and so the teens are more likely to be placed outside their city or county of origin, Davidson said. And Region 2, like many other DFCS regions, is lower on staff than they would like to be. Each case worker has 40-60 foster homes that they work with, while the federally recommended caseload is 30 homes, Davidson said. Older foster children and those with mental health issues or other behavioral issues are seen as less desirable, she said.

“Typically they're coming out of situations where there has been no consistency, no structure, no healthy discipline, no guidelines,” she said. “They're often extraordinarily behind in school. Not in all cases, but very often, they come to our attention first from the truancy court.”

Lots of foster parents say, ‘I’ll give it a try,’ but the first time they run into being cursed six ways to Sunday and being defied … they don’t know what to do,” Davidson said.

Teachers, though, make great foster parents, particularly for older children, Davidson said.

Cassie and John Adams fit the bill as one of these “golden nugget” families, and they are both teachers. Cassie teaches middle school classes at Lanier Christian Academy, and John teaches math at Johnson High School.

They have fostered more than 25 kids in three and a half years, with some staying one or two nights and other kids staying a full year. They’ve accepted a wide age range, including older kids.

Hannah was the Adams’ first placement in late 2017 when she was 11 years old, and they adopted her in March 2019.