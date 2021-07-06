Foster parents for teens remain hard to find. Here’s one way you can help

Finding homes for children in foster care can be hard, but finding homes for teenagers is often the hardest.
Teens are more likely to sneak cigarettes, send lewd text messages or stay out late, but more than anything, teenagers want autonomy. All of that can be difficult for prospective foster homes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, local juvenile courts moved to virtual hearings, so Hall County has not had a backlog of cases like other districts without the same capabilities, said Rebecca Davidson, Region 2 administrator for the Department of Children and Family Services caregiver recruitment and retention unit. During the pandemic, numbers of those in foster care decreased slightly or remained stable in Region 2, which includes Hall and 12 other counties, and, Davidson said, this is likely because kids were not in school as often so they did not get as many reports from schools.
There is still a shortage of foster homes, particularly for teenagers, who are seen as more difficult than younger kids, she said.
“We call those our ‘golden nuggets’ when those families come along, (willing to take in teens),” Davidson said.
Foster families willing to take in teenagers are few, and so the teens are more likely to be placed outside their city or county of origin, Davidson said. And Region 2, like many other DFCS regions, is lower on staff than they would like to be. Each case worker has 40-60 foster homes that they work with, while the federally recommended caseload is 30 homes, Davidson said. Older foster children and those with mental health issues or other behavioral issues are seen as less desirable, she said.
“Typically they're coming out of situations where there has been no consistency, no structure, no healthy discipline, no guidelines,” she said. “They're often extraordinarily behind in school. Not in all cases, but very often, they come to our attention first from the truancy court.”
Lots of foster parents say, ‘I’ll give it a try,’ but the first time they run into being cursed six ways to Sunday and being defied … they don’t know what to do,” Davidson said.
Teachers, though, make great foster parents, particularly for older children, Davidson said.
Cassie and John Adams fit the bill as one of these “golden nugget” families, and they are both teachers. Cassie teaches middle school classes at Lanier Christian Academy, and John teaches math at Johnson High School.
They have fostered more than 25 kids in three and a half years, with some staying one or two nights and other kids staying a full year. They’ve accepted a wide age range, including older kids.
Hannah was the Adams’ first placement in late 2017 when she was 11 years old, and they adopted her in March 2019.
“Most people when they think of foster care, they think of little people,” Cassie Adams said. “Eleven is, like, really old in the foster care world.”
They have had two other long-term teenage placements, Adams said. Other foster families she knows are more cautious about taking teens, because they fear that they might hurt their biological children, that they will be more difficult to discipline or that they are too old to care for teenagers, Adams said.
“They have done teenagers. They know they’re hard, and they don’t want to do them again,” Adams said. “Or they say, ‘I don’t know anything about teenagers.’”
Because they work with kids in their daily lives, Adams said, she tries not to overreact as some other foster parents might when kids act out and do things like send a lewd picture over Snapchat or come home stoned.
“Frustrated, mad, disappointed? Yes,” John Adams, her husband, said. “But surprised? No.”
Hannah, who was in foster care most of her life before being adopted, said in her experience, many kids in foster care, especially those who are older, have a mentality of “stick up for yourself or get run over.”
Counseling helped her, she said, but when she first met Cassie and John, she was used to raising herself and did not always think her parents knew what was best for her.
Some of these issues are natural for any teenager, but the urge for self-reliance and autonomy can be exacerbated in foster care when kids don’t have parents or previous living situations that they could trust, Cassie Adams said. And they might have to get used to stricter rules, like prohibiting cellphone use in the bedroom and removing most social media, she said.
When Hannah was first placed with the Adamses, she had very little math or reading skills for her age. They had to help her with basic multiplication tables, Hannah said. She went to seven different elementary schools and three different middle schools before they met her, Cassie Adams said, and when she first transferred schools while living with them, her highest grade was in the 20s.
But now, she is in a class of just 17 students at Lanier Christian Academy, which she said is her favorite school so far, and she has more academic support since her parents are both teachers. Hannah also credited sports with helping her focus in school and mange her time. She hadn’t had the opportunity before to play organized sports because she was moving so often or did not have a home situation where she could reliably get picked up and taken to practices and games. But now, she plays on her school’s basketball and volleyball teams and is on the cheerleading team.
To help older kids in foster care feel some of the autonomy they often seek, the local nonprofit Hall Is Home is doing a Christmas in July fundraising effort to get kids 12 and older gift cards worth $150 from a major retailer like Amazon or Wal-Mart. For kids under 12, the organization has a wish list program.
How to help
Hall is Home accepts donations toward its Christmas program for teens and children in foster care. Go to hallishomeforkids.com to learn more.
Ari Mathe, who is a child welfare attorney and founded Hall Is Home in 2019, said they want to give gift cards to older kids because it will allow them to decide what they want to do with their money rather than get gifts that they may not want.
“Teenagers want money,” Mathe said. “It doesn't matter whether they're in foster care or not. They want money and they want autonomy.”
Hall Is Home served more than 450 kids in 2019 and about 400 kids in 2020.
“The idea that Hall Is Home is giving gift cards instead of gifts (for teens) … is really empowering,” Cassie Adams said.
Those who wish to volunteer or donate for Hall Is Home’s Christmas in July event can visit their website.